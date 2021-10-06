ALBION — The infrastructure is nearly in place for Phase III of the residential subdivision the Village of White Oaks.
Or as developer Keith Leatherman put it — “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Paving was completed two weeks ago, and last week, Noble REMC was finishing up its electric work for the project which has 10 residential lots.
Granite Ridge Builders has options to build on five of the 10 lots, Leatherman said.
Once Phase III is complete, all that will be left to develop will be Phase IV, adding another 11 homes to the subdivision.
Leatherman was particularly pleased with the milestone of getting the streets and curbs placed for Phase III.
“It’s a sense of satisfaction,” he said. “And a relief.”
It hasn’t been an easy project for the 77-year-old developer.
The next phase of the Village of White Oaks has been a long time coming.
During the Albion Town Council meeting Nov. 12, 2019, then-Town Manager Stefen Wynn reported the town had brokered a deal with Leatherman to provide $2,500 to help tap into the town’s sewer main to allow for more homes to be built in Phase III-IV of the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
During the Sept. 10, 2019, Albion Town Council meeting, Leatherman and Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Working with the Albion Plan Commission, Leatherman presented detailed plans during the September meeting, going so far as to describe specifics on everything from the placement of water and sewage lines to the number and location of fire hydrants to the type of curbing which would be used.
Then in October of that year, the development hit a snag when an attempt to tie into the town’s sewer system succeeded — then pulled away as earth was moved from around the project.
Earlier this spring, Leatherman again came before the council.
Leatherman appeared May 25 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Leatherman asked the town for help in getting the infrastructure finished off for the first 10 homes in the last section of the Village of White Oaks.
“We want to move forward with it,” Leatherman said at the time. “Albion needs homes. My heart is in the town of Albion. I want to see it grow.”
But with rising construction costs, Leatherman’s company asked for the town’s assistance, either monetarily or through the purchase of materials or the use of town labor or perhaps a monetary donation which would be returned to the town as each of the 10 lots are sold.
“I’m asking for help,” Leatherman said. “If there’s any way the town can help us.”
The council eventually formed a committee to come up with a proposal to bring before the entire council for its consideration. Those appointed to the committee were Morr, Councilman Darold Smolinske, former Town Manager Tena Woenker, Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby and town attorney Steve Clouse.
During a lengthy discussion of the issue, Leatherman tossed out a figure of the town coming up with $5,000 per lot to get the infrastructure finished. As each lot is sold is a home builder, the town would recoup that $5,000.
“The money can be returned to the town that it invests,” Leatherman told the council at that time.
During the Sept. 14 meeting, that idea was shelved because of the reporting and accounting requirements which it would require.
The town has not ruled out providing some sort of assistance as Leatherman approaches Phase IV.
Leatherman has built 60 homes and more than 300 apartments in Albion in his career, which began in 1976.
It has never been easy, and simply making lots to fit the terrain in Albion can be difficult because of the uneven ground that dominates the town’s landscape.
“It isn’t like it’s flat ground,” Leatherman said. “It’s hilly. It just takes a lot more work. Drainage is a nightmare.”
Leatherman said he relieves heavily on Bill Luke, who has worked for him for 38 years. Luke works in the summers for Leatherman’s Monarch Development, then spends time with his grandkids in the winter.
Leatherman likes to take time off in the winter months too, but even though he turns 78 in a month, he still has a passion for what he does.
“I like to create things,” he said. “I love to create things. I’ve retired three times and I get up every morning and go to work.”
In the last 45 years, Leatherman’s crews have laid more than seven miles of sewer lines, water lines and stormwater systems.
“It just isn’t me,” Leatherman said. “We’ve worked with a lot of good people. We didn’t do it ourselves. It was our employees.”
Leatherman said he has enjoyed great support from Albion town government over the years — and currently — as well.
