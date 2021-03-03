ALBION — March brings the promise of spring as well as new materials and spring-themed programs from the Noble County Public Library in Albion.
New adult books: “The Natural Cleaning Handbook,” by Natalie Wise; “Cowboy for Hire,” by Victoria James; “Deadly Intentions,” by Lisa Harris; “Honeysuckle Season,” by Mary Ellen Taylor; “How I Lost You,” by Jenny Blackhurst; and “One More Lie,” by Amy Lloyd.
New teen books: “A Breath Too Late,” by Rocky Callen; “By the Book,” by Amanda Sellet; “Courting Darkness,” by Robin LaFevers; “Moment of Truth,” by Kasie West; “Sea Witch Rising,” by Sarah Henning; and “What I Like About You,” by Marisa Kanter.
New children’s books: “Animorphs: the Graphic Novel” (Book 1, The Invasion), by K.A. Applegate; “Beware the Flerken!” by Calliope Glass; “Big Foot and Little Foot: the Monster Detector,” by Ellen Potter; “The Dragon Prince,” (Book 1, Moon) by Aaron Ehasz; “Lights, Camera, Carmen!” by Anika Denise; and “Snow Day for Groot!” by Brendan Deneen.
New movies on DVD: “Let Him Go,” rated R; “A Call to Spy,” rated PG-13; “All Creatures Great and Small,” season 1; “Come Play,” rated PG-13; “Greenland,” rated PG-13; “Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” (Masterpiece Mystery); “Wild Mountain Thyme,” rated PG-13; and “Wishbone: Paw Prints of Thieves,” (kid’s movie).
New TV series: Albion — “Fargo,” season 2; “Riverdale,” season 4. Avilla — “Queens of Mystery,” season 1; “Doom Patrol,” season 1. Cromwell — “Better Call Saul,” season 5, “Yellowstone,” season 3.
Children’s programs for March: Storytime will be on Tuesdays, March 16, 23 and 30. Two different times are offered: 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Storytime will be downstairs in the Activity Room at NCPL Albion. Safety, Security and Unconditional Love is this month’s theme.
P.A.L.S. will be on Tuesday, March 9. Two times are offered: 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. P.A.L.S. will be downstairs in NCPL Albion’s Activity Room. This month’s books are “Safe in a Storm,” and “I Will Keep You Safe and Sound.” If you can’t make it, pick up your free books later!
Kid’s March Take ‘n Make kits are Lucky Leprechaun art project and Yummy Rainbows! Stop in anytime a get one while supplies last.
Kid’s March Take ‘n Make kits are available! Try your hand with two great projects: Unicorn Planter and “Stained Glass” Mandala!
Adult programs for March: Art Journal series. In-person Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. or via Facebook Wednesday, March 10 (@myncpl). NCPL is continuing its art journalling process with a video tutorial by Dina Wakley, a popular mixed-media artist in the art journaling scene. Missed the first class? Don’t worry! Join the series at any time — it’s free! For specific information or questions about this series, email spender@myncpl.us or call Suzie at 260-636-7197, ext. 2006. For those doing their journaling at home, supplies for this class will be available for pickup at NCPL Albion on Wed., March 10.
Books at the Bar will be Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m. The book for this session is “The Turn of the Key,” by Ruth Ware. Books at the Bar will be held upstairs at El Mariachi in Albion.
