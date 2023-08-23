Prince

Prince, a white tiger at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, will get eye surgery thanks to One10 West Main Street, an Albion restaurant that raised funds to pay it.

 Contributed

ALBION — A tiger at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary could get his sight back thanks to One10 West Main Street, an Albion restaurant.

On Aug. 15, One10 West Main Street served “Tigerloins,” also known as a tenderloin, all day with 50% of “Tigerloin” sales going toward eye surgery for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary’s white Bengal tiger, Prince.

