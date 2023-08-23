ALBION — A tiger at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary could get his sight back thanks to One10 West Main Street, an Albion restaurant.
On Aug. 15, One10 West Main Street served “Tigerloins,” also known as a tenderloin, all day with 50% of “Tigerloin” sales going toward eye surgery for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary’s white Bengal tiger, Prince.
During his 2023 annual exam, Prince was found to have a detached retina and cataracts, causing loss of sight. Surgery can restore Prince’s vision, but Black Pine needed help to cover this medical expense.
One10 West Main Street owners Ashley and Anne Peterson stepped up to the plate — literally.
The duo created the “Tigerloin” idea and were determined to raise the needed $3,000 for the eye surgery. One10 West Main Street exceeded its goal of $3,000 and raised $4,035.50 with “Tigerloin” sales, tips, online donations and staff donating their wages for the day.
“We are beyond thrilled that Price will now be able to have his eye surgery,” Ashley Peterson said. “The turnout was crazy. We ordered 200 tenderloins for the day and sold out. In fact, the kitchen was pretty much wiped out by 8 p.m.”
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Vet Tech Laura Langrebe stated, “This is incredible. The extra $1,035.50 will be used for pre-surgery dental work for Prince.”
