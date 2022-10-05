ALBION — A boat isn’t much good without a reliable motor.
During last week’s Albion Town Council meeting, Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber received approval to purchase a new 60-horsepower boat motor for the department’s rescue watercraft.
The cost of the motor was $7,200.
The current motor has been requiring more and more maintenance in recent months.
“I was fearful we couldn’t get our boat in the water and have it function as it should,” Amber told the council.
The Sept. 27 meeting of the town council was the first for new member Zane Gray, who replaced Chris Magnuson who moved to Kendallville.
Also at last week’s meeting:
• The council approved a change order allowing for a completion date delay for the work being down at its sewage lagoon system.
On March 7, the town’s Wastewater Committee opened bids on the project and two of three bids received fell comfortably into that category.
The lowest bid was turned in by Pennsylvania-headquartered Clean Infusion at $485,083.
Clean Infusion originally had a final completion target date of Sept. 3. But the date was pushed back, first to Sept. 21, then Oct. 18. The new date is 45 days out.
“I do not believe it’s going to take 45 days,” Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said. “I anticipate the project being completed in a couple of weeks.”
The town of Albion’s Wastewater Committee opened a lone submitted bid on Oct. 18, 2021, on equipment it hoped would allow the lagoon sewage system to meet Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards for the amount of ammonia the lagoon system releases.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868.
On Sept. 14, 2021, the Albion Town Council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
During the winter months, the town has routinely fallen out of compliance with IDEM standards on the level of ammonia released as effluent from its sewage pond.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
On March 7, the town’s Wastewater Committee opened bids to install the new equipment. The lowest bid was turned in by Pennsylvania-headquartered Clean Infusion at $485,083.
• The council approved a facade grant for Everett Newman to do needed repair work on the old Opera House, which currently serves as his law office.
Backed by a positive recommendation from the Albion Redevelopment Commission, the town agreed to the use of $10,000 in TIF funds for help stabilize the roof on the structure. The total cost of the project is in the neighborhood of $40,000.{/div}
The maximum facade grant is $10,000.
Newman pointed to the many uses the building has had over the years, serving as an opera house originally, then a theater, a basketball court and a convocation center for high school graduations.
“Many have been impacted, many lives touched,” Morr said of the historic building.
“If you have no history, you have no identity,” Newman said.
