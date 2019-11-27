Albion, IN (46701)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.