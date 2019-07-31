ALBION — On a record-setting night for the Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s Albion-opoly event, pastor Phyllis Smoot’s St. Mark’s Lutheran Church team spent too much time in jail.
But it was the federal government that may have doomed its effort.
The St. Mark’s team was sent to “jail” twice in Friday night’s event in the championship round, then landed on the “Income Tax” square, creating a $75 penalty, that helped lift the Noble County Public Library’s team to the overall title in the eighth annual event around the Noble County Courthouse Square.
The Harvest Fest team won the prize for top token with its scarecrow-themed entry. The Pac-Man team finished second.
Northridge Village won for best decorated property spot.
On a pleasant evening, a record-number of teams participated, bringing approximately 60 players and spectators to the downtown area, one of the goals of the S.T.A.R. Team’s effort.
Ten teams made donations to the Central Noble Food Pantry to participate in the event. Those teams were separated into two flights of five.
Each of those five teams were given a pair of over-sized dice and an equal number of property cards. After each team rolled, the other team members checked their property cards to see if they were owed “rent,” then raced to collect it. Each property square on the board was sponsored by an Albion area business.
The sponsorships raised $840 for the S.T.A.R. Team’s efforts, which have included several philanthropic projects in Albion, including bike racks for the downtown, a large chess board in Hidden Diamonds Park. Money raised Friday night will go toward mural preservation work and fixing the Noble County bison located downtown, according to S.T.A.R. Team president Steve Hook.
“This is probably our biggest fundraising event,” Hook said.
Mr. Albion-opoly Stevie Lemish led the groups around the first half of the board, with Scott Cole, Albion’s town marshal, guiding the groups around the second half.
The humorous commentary from Cole and Lemish kept everyone entertained throughout the evening.
Smoot played last year when six teams participated, and she was back for more fun Friday.
“St. Mark’s is in Albion, and we love being part of Albion,” Smoot said, shortly after the first flight got underway.
When asked if being a pastor may give her some Divine advantage, she smiled and said, “Maybe.”
It sure looked to be the case, as St. Mark’s Lutheran Church’s team finished its turn around the board with the most money.
The Noble County Public Library’s team won the second flight, setting the table for the decisive final trip around the square.
Chris Maners of 323 Service Solutions, a handyman/locksmith service located in Albion, sponsored two teams in Friday’s event.
“We see it every year, and we thought we’d come out,” Maners said.
His family used to play the board game version of Monopoly quite a bit before things got too competitive, he said.
The record-setting turnout brought smiles to the faces of organizers.
“It’s probably the biggest crowd we’ve had in eight years,” Hook said. “It’s exciting to see people come out and enjoy an evening of fun. It’s something no other northeastern Indiana community does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.