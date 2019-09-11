ALBION — Fall is in the air, Albion’s 21st Harvest Fest is coming up Sept. 21-22, and there is a new and exciting event.
Register now to take part in scarecrow making which will happen between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The Harvest Fest will take place at the Noble County Saddle Club, 1111 E. Main St.
Everything you need to make a scarecrow will be provided for a fee, and you can take home a cute scarecrow to add to your fall decor. Just devote approximately 30 to 45 minutes of your time. You will receive a frame, head with painted face, clothes, straw, hair, hats/caps and embellishments (jewelry, stuffed animals, patches, scarves, bandanas, etc.
There will be plenty of help to guide you and help you finish your scarecrow. Depending on the size scarecrow you make, the price ranges from $15 to $35.
Or, you might prefer to make a scarecrow to donate to the Albion S.T.A.R. Team that will be used to decorate around Courthouse Square during the month of October. The cost of these will be $5.
Regardless of whether you are making a scarecrow for yourself or for Albion S.T.A.R. Team, you MUST register to reserve a time. If you want to register ahead, please call or text 667-4491 and leave your name, the time you want to reserve and a return phone number. If not, check in at the Scarecrow Alley tent when you arrive on the Harvest Fest grounds. There will be a maximum number of three scarecrow makers per half hour. You won’t want to be left out!
The team of volunteers is looking forward to assisting you as you create your own special scarecrow between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 21-22.
