THEME: MARCH MADNESS
ACROSS
1. Cutlass or Delta 88, for short
5. Passports and driver’s licenses
8. Bit of smoke
12. Narcotics agent, for short
13. Type of coffee maker
14. Sashay
15. Austin Powers’ antagonist
16. Creole cuisine staple
17. Designer Calvin
18. *Last year’s winning coach
20. Red-encased cheese
21. Prepared
22. Drunkard’s sound?
23. Source of white meat
26. They are often grand
30. “Ever” to a poet
31. Mrs. Potts of “Beauty and the Beast”
34. Cough syrup balsam
35. Russians, e.g.
37. A shot could prevent it
38. Up and about
39. Lake ____caca, South America
40. Plant disease
42. *Member of University of Utah team
43. Autumnal zodiac sign
45. Rooster, e.g.
47. Rare find
48. Campus VIPs
50. Razor-____
52. *Lowest seed
54. In good health
55. 2017 Oscar-winning animated film
56. “____ for thought”
59. Essential oil derived from iris
60. Nasal input
61. Pre-swan state?
62. *NCAA basketball team with most titles
63. *7 seed opponent in round 1
64. Prospector’s mother
DOWN
1. *Top seed
2. Abbreviation on a bathroom door
3. Precedes drab
4. Part of an eyeball
5. Vexed
6. Eastwood’s _____ Harry
7. Quarrel
8. *Lowest seeded team to win championship
9. Part of ideal
10. Fit for a skinny one
11. Mightier than sword?
13. Give to St. Vinny’s
14. Yarn store unit
19. Does like Matryoshka
22. *An airball doesn’t do it to either rim or net
23. Outdoes
24. Thing of the past
25. One of the Muses
26. *Final ____
27. India’s sacred flower
28. *Like last eight
29. More sure
32. Like Bob Ross’ hair
33. Layer
36. *Cavaliers’ state
38. Make amends
40. Slow-witted
41. Demosthenes, e.g.
44. Waits for approval, e.g.
46. Being of service
48. D in LED
49. Former prisoner
50. Rigid necklace
51. Catapult
52. One from Glasgow
53. Canceled
54. Olden-day French coin
57. Goes with borrowed and blue
58. Indigo extract
