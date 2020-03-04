STATEPOINT MEDIA

THEME: MARCH MADNESS

ACROSS

1. Cutlass or Delta 88, for short

5. Passports and driver’s licenses

8. Bit of smoke

12. Narcotics agent, for short

13. Type of coffee maker

14. Sashay

15. Austin Powers’ antagonist

16. Creole cuisine staple

17. Designer Calvin

18. *Last year’s winning coach

20. Red-encased cheese

21. Prepared

22. Drunkard’s sound?

23. Source of white meat

26. They are often grand

30. “Ever” to a poet

31. Mrs. Potts of “Beauty and the Beast”

34. Cough syrup balsam

35. Russians, e.g.

37. A shot could prevent it

38. Up and about

39. Lake ____caca, South America

40. Plant disease

42. *Member of University of Utah team

43. Autumnal zodiac sign

45. Rooster, e.g.

47. Rare find

48. Campus VIPs

50. Razor-____

52. *Lowest seed

54. In good health

55. 2017 Oscar-winning animated film

56. “____ for thought”

59. Essential oil derived from iris

60. Nasal input

61. Pre-swan state?

62. *NCAA basketball team with most titles

63. *7 seed opponent in round 1

64. Prospector’s mother

DOWN

1. *Top seed

2. Abbreviation on a bathroom door

3. Precedes drab

4. Part of an eyeball

5. Vexed

6. Eastwood’s _____ Harry

7. Quarrel

8. *Lowest seeded team to win championship

9. Part of ideal

10. Fit for a skinny one

11. Mightier than sword?

13. Give to St. Vinny’s

14. Yarn store unit

19. Does like Matryoshka

22. *An airball doesn’t do it to either rim or net

23. Outdoes

24. Thing of the past

25. One of the Muses

26. *Final ____

27. India’s sacred flower

28. *Like last eight

29. More sure

32. Like Bob Ross’ hair

33. Layer

36. *Cavaliers’ state

38. Make amends

40. Slow-witted

41. Demosthenes, e.g.

44. Waits for approval, e.g.

46. Being of service

48. D in LED

49. Former prisoner

50. Rigid necklace

51. Catapult

52. One from Glasgow

53. Canceled

54. Olden-day French coin

57. Goes with borrowed and blue

58. Indigo extract

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.