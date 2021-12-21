ALBION ― Central Noble Community School Corporation decided not to change its current COVID-19 protocols.
At Monday night's meeting, Superintendent Troy Gaff told members of the board of education that he along with other administrators met with local health officials about the current state of COVID-19 cases in the region.
He said Noble County's current COVID-19 case status is red and that they will continue to keep an eye on any changes that occur.
They requested to meet again with health officials next month to discuss the status of the county.
He said the school has decided to keep its current protocols in place which includes keeping masks optional in school buildings and continuing with contact tracing and quarantines.
"I've seen other local schools put mask mandates in place and they have still seen covid case increases come up," he said at the meeting. "We feel it's best at this time to keep masks optional since many of our covid cases amongst students are coming form their households."
He said people at the schools have done a good job adapting to the changes in covid cases throughout the school year and there are no serious reasons to make changes at this time.
Central Noble, like most area schools districts, has seen significantly more cases of COVID-19 this year among its students as compared to the 2020-21 school year.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard, Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School has reported 43 student cases so far this year, with Central Noble Elementary having 12 and Central Noble Primary in Wolf Lake with 10.
Those numbers for half of the school year are higher than the full-year totals last school year of 20 cases at the junior/senior high, eight at the elementary and fewer than five at the primary school.
In other business, board members approved pay increases for staff and administrators along with future out of state field trips coming up and school funds transferred to the corporation's rainy day funds.
The fund transfer includes recommending to move more than $475,000 from its education budget to the operations budget.
Monday night's meeting did not include any discussion on whether the board plans to renew the contract of Superintendent Gaff, who's contract expires at the end of the school year.
Board members held a long closed-door executive session on Nov. 29 to discuss the contract, then canceled a planned public session that night where they could have taken action.
At the time, the school's attorney said negotiations were ongoing and that Gaff and the school board hadn't reached a new agreement yet.
With less than two weeks until the end of 2021, a new contract is yet to be finalized.
