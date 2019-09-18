Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, Sept. 9 through the morning of Monday, Sept. 16, according to jail records.
Antonio A. Brown, 24, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Brown was held without bond.
Jason C. Graf, 49, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Graf was held without bond.
Desiree N. Jacobs, 33, of the 400 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession/use of a legend drug or precursors, a Level 6 felony; assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $4,500 bond.
Harmon L. Jones Jr., 47, of the 400 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Jones was held without bond.
Brent A. Kline, 48, of the 1000 block of Montevista Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Kline was held on $1,500 bond.
Angela D. Brickey, 29, of the 200 block of Pigeon Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, by Noble County police on warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony; and failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Brickey was held without bond.
Pablo Mendez, 49, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, by Noble County police on a charge of driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Mendez posted $3,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Lonnie G. Miller, 31, of the 1400 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Marcus R. Singleton, 45, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, by the Indiana State Police on a charge of habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Singleton posted $4,500 bond and was released Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Andrew J. Snowden, 32, of the 6600 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Snowden was held on $3,500 bond.
Jeremy N. Church, 34, of the 1800 block of Maple Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Church was held on $4,500 bond.
Jennifer S. Hagenbuch, 44, of the 600 block of South Wayne Street, Angola, was booked at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a drug court violation.
Matthew J. Kruger, 44, of the 3800 block of North Wayne Avenue, Chicago, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Kruger was held on $3,500 bond.
Shondra N. Rangel, 41, of the 200 block of Henry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rangel was held without bond.
Kevin L. Frane Jr., 23, of the 00 block of Honeygap Road, Hazzard, Kentucky, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Frane was held without bond.
Michele M. Campbell, 29, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Campbell was held on $3,500 bond.
Francisco D. Luevano, 23, of the 1300 block of Linconway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Luevano was held without bond.
Randolfo D. Oliva, 28, of the 2900 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. Oliva was held on $3,500 bond.
Larry Polly, 48, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Polly was held on $4,500 bond.
Wendy D. Weldy, 51, of the 700 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:59 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Weldy was held on $3,500 bond.
Jacob W. Alt, 20, of the 200 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Alt was held on $3,500 bond.
Shawndra Baker, 54, of the 600 block of North Huntington Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Baker was held on $417.80 cash bond.
Tyler J. Bard, 28, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Bard was held on $3,500 bond.
Dean E. Barrand Jr., 40, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was booked at 9:42 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Tarrin A. Beachy, 24, of the 6400 block of South C.R. 070W, Wolcottville, was booked at 8:28 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Shay L. Bell, 32, of the 500 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bell posted $4,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Chad D. Burton, 51, of the 200 block of Aspen Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Burton was held on $3,500 bond.
Wayne L. Hart, 62, of the 2200 block of Hoagland Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Hart was held on $3,500 bond.
Thein Oo, 55, of the 6600 block of Hanna Street, Fort Wayne was arrested at 5:09 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Thein was held on $3,500 bond.
Christopher D. Stevenson Jr., 20, of the 300 block of Sycamore Way, Avilla, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Rebecca J. Shadwick, 40, of the 300 block of 300 block of East 33rd Street, Indianapolis, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Shadwick posted $3,500 bond and was released Sunday.
