Us against them.
Me against you.
The world is full of that kind of tribal antagonism.
Or so it seems. But if you live in a place like Noble County, it’s not hard to find examples of just the opposite. Of people who are far more interested in serving others above self.
To whit:
• Bonnie Brownell. A fixture of service, Brownell is a member of the Albion Lions Club, the largest such club in the county. She also serves at the president of the Central Noble Food Pantry.
Brownell — a bigger firecracker you’ll likely never find — is one of most genuine, selfless people you would ever meet. She doesn’t know a stranger and makes everyone feel like they matter. You matter, Bonnie, you really do.
• Jim and Linda McCoy. Another pair of community minded Albion citizens, Jim and Linda have recently put their energies behind the possibility of a new skatepark being built in Albion.
I don’t think I am going out on a big limb when I say that neither Jim nor Linda will likely be regular users of such a facility themselves — maybe their son Marty. But they know there is an interest from the young people in town, and helping young people makes Albion a better place. With literally no skin in the game, the McCoys have picked up the skatepark banner.
• Casey Meyers. If you appreciate how Rose Hill Cemetery is taken care of or how pristine the Albion Parks system is, Meyers is behind both. He is quick to thank and deflect the praise on to his hard-working staff. Meyers can deflect all he wants, but his care for community is obvious by the effort he puts into everything.
And the most recent example is the fireworks display on July 2 on the grounds of the Central Noble school campus on east Main Street. I experienced them first hand, and can say it was one of the most impressive displays I have ever seen. Sitting on the lawn on the east side of the elementary school, it looked like every firework was coming right at me. The effect was like watching the stars come toward you when the Millennium Falcon went into hyperdrive.
Myers and a small crew spent hours after the display cleaning up the area where spectators had been.
• Chris Magnuson. Town councilwoman. Albion Lion. Member of the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee. Magnuson lives, breathes and eats her community. If it’s happening in the county seat, Magnuson is somehow involved, if not organizing then supporting.
• Harold and Joan Troyer and Duane and Betsy Stohlman. Those two families were inducted last week into the Noble County Livestock Hall of Fame. Their involvement in Noble County made them well deserving of the honor. These two families have lived the motto of service above self.
Yes, Albion is the county seat of Noble County, but that’s just political.
Yes, Albion is in the center of Noble County, but that’s just geography.
Albion is Chris Magnuson. It is Bonnie Brownell. It’s Jim and Linda McCoy. It’s Casey Myers.
If you have more unsung heroes you’d like to see highlighted, please email me at mgetts@kpcmedia.com.
And along those lines (and pushing them geographically), how cool is it to see U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ rise to prominence in the national Republican Party? A small town Columbia City guy, he served his country in the military and now represents all of us as our District 3 congressman.
Banks is chairing the Republican Study Committee, which is forging the direction the Republican Party will take into the future. Just this week, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed Banks to serve as the Republican ranking member on Speaker Pelosi’s Select Committee to investigate Jan. 6.
That is some well-earned gravitas for a man who has already put his life on the line for the country.
It’s nice to know we have a representative with Hoosier sensibilities and a keen intellect being appreciated and respected by the powers that be in Washington, D.C.
