COLUMBIA CITY — David A. Smith, age 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 6:49 p.m., on Saturday June 19, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Born on Oct. 27, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Walter Z. and Dorothy E. (Kropp) Smith.
He was a Noble County resident since 1968, moving from Illinois.
He graduated from Downers Grove High School in Illinois, with the Class of 1960.
He then proudly served in the United States Army from 1960-1963.
On Sept. 10, 1960, he married Sandra J. Meyer in Lombard, Illinois.
He retired from NIPSCO in Fort Wayne, in 1998, with 29 years of service.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Columbia City, GWRRAMZ, American Legion, Pierceton and Legion Riders. David also was a member of Safe Action Force Eyes (SAFE) in Marion County, Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Smith, of Columbia City; daughters, Barbara J. (Barry) Craig, of Columbia City, Debra S. (Mark) Miller, of Indiana, and Michelle L. (Ronald) Wilson, of Kimmell; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Bennett; and granddaughter, Melissa Pletcher.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Countryside Park Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for David will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Thorn Cemetery, Ormas.
Memorials may be given in memory of David, to Disabled American Veterans.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the guest register book.
