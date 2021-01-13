GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bill Nye.
Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Stephen Hawking.
And Central Noble graduate Christopher Rex.
That’s what Rex’s dream is, anyway, to be the next famous science educator, telling in layman’s terms complicated information about how the world around us works.
A biology doctoral student at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, Rex recently won a campuswide competition showcasing his ability to do just that.
Twenty-five graduate students from across academic disciplines at the university created jargon-free presentations with just one PowerPoint slide about their thesis or dissertation research. The time limit was capped at three minutes.
Those 25 contestants were whittled down to 11 finalists.
“I’m exceptionally proud of the way in which our graduate students made use of technology to capture our attention and take us on a journey through their research passion,” said Dr. Gregory Bell, associate dean of the Graduate School, told the UNC Greensboro News. “It can be difficult to be engaging in a recorded presentation, but I think the videos they created were just as engaging and informative as previous years’ presentations. I look forward to a near future when we can gather together to celebrate our graduate students’ research and cheer on our favorites in real time.”
Rex was waiting on the results, constantly refreshing his browser, waiting for the notification to come up on the screen. It wasn’t until his wife, Uriah, came home, that the refresh brought the news.
“It showed I got first place,” Rex said. “It was a pleasant surprise.”
Rex placed first with his presentation “Using CRISPR to correct environmentally-induced epigenetic mutations.”
Rex’s research is focused on combating disease through controlling gene expression.
Genes contain a lot of material, Rex said, and his research centers around using selective material within the gene.
“That material doesn’t mean anything unless you use it,” Rex said. “It’s all about using all you’ve got.”
Rex’s victory at the university level qualifies him for regional competition. He said he considers the win a stepping stone to becoming one of the aforementioned scientists who became part of popular culture.
“The contest was literally a gateway for me,” Rex said. “It meant I had the potential for becoming a nationally known and internationally known science educator.”
Rex, a 2003 Central Noble graduate, said his education in Albion was a gateway to his interest in science, citing a pair of leadership opportunities that came through the school with helping his self confidence.
Rex became fascinated with snakes while encountering garter snakes at the pond on the Albion campus.
He received his Bachelor’s of Science in zoology, biology and biochemistry from Ball State University in 2008. In 2013, he earned his Master’s of Science in Biological Science from the University of Northern Colorado.
During his time at Ball State, he became interested in fencing, rising to the level of an assistant coach. When he went to the University of Northern Colorado, he resumed coaching duties, and that’s where he first met Uriah in 2008.
The couple found themselves on top of the university’s student center. He took a chance and asked her if she wanted to see the room where his snake research was being conducted.
“We had a snake room on campus that had 120 snakes,” he said. “Surprisingly, she said, ‘That’s really cool.’”
While studying for his master’s, Rex studied the gene expression effects of the seasons and environment on snake venom, finding that the venom did change.
He has transferred his research to fish for his doctoral studies and is making similar headway in understanding how genes express themselves. Progress made in this regard could benefit humanity.
“We can port this (progress) to humans,” Rex said.
Rex has had a more trying path than most doctoral students. In June 2018, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After treatment, he was declared cancer-free in January 2020.
In the fall of 2019, he moved to North Carolina with his wife and decided to return to his studies.
“I felt good to get back to life,” he said.
