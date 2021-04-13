ALBION — Six years ago, the highest-graded township in Noble County as far as road conditions would be lower than the lowest-rated township in 2021.
That’s the kind of progress the Noble County Highway Department has made.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith recently announced the spring 21 ratings for all 812 miles of Noble County county-owned roads. The results showed continued improvement.
In 2019, Noble County’s roads rated a 6.49 overall based on the state’s PACER rating. A roadway given a rating of “1” represents a roadway that has complete structural failure. A rating of “9” indicates the pavement surface is in excellent condition and having a quality rating of new construction.
In 2020, after doing a lot of subdivision work the previous year which involves fewer miles of improvements, the ratings inched ahead to 6.52.
The rating for this spring was 6.73.
“It’s good progress on all our fronts,” Smith said. “The goal is “7.” It’s a hard goal to get. We’ll try to hold them all as close to “7” as we can get.”
It’s difficult to average over a “7” because even with grants, the county can only do 10-15 miles of improvements each year. At 15 miles, that amounts to just under 1.9% of the county’s road inventory.
The quality of subdivision roads has risen dramatically since that program became an emphasis in 2017.
In the spring of 2017, the average rating of the county’s subdivision roads was just over 5. In 2021, that average was 6.94.
Commissioner Anita Hess was pleased with the highway department’s progress.
“You’re doing an impressive job,” she said.
The commissioners also heard from Smith that this spring’s Community Crossing grants had yet to be awarded. Originally, the awards’ announcement was supposed to take place in March.
When did Smith expect the announcement to actually happen?
“Your guess is as good as mine,” Smith said.
Smith has applied for two projects in this grant cycle. The first portion, with an estimated cost of $500,000, involves overlay paving on five roadways southeast of Kendallville. The second involves a similar amount spent on eight stretches of county-owned roads near Albion.
In other road news, the county awarded Brooks Construction $849,853 for paving work to correct site-line issues where Baseline Road intersects with C.R. 600E. The state is paying 90% of the price, with the county expected to come up with the remaining 10%.
The bids came in under engineering estimates, according to Smith, but were still more than the county had set aside for its portion. The state had agreed to pick up the remainder.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners were introduced to new county health nurse Anne Lowe.
“I think she’s going to be a perfect fit,” Noble County Restaurant Sanitarian Linda Gray said in making the introduction.
Lowe was born in Anderson, but grew up in Noble County, graduating from West Noble High School as Anne Harriman.
For the last eight years, she has been a nurse with the West Noble School Corp. She recently received her Master’s in Nursing degree, with an emphasis on public health.
“I’m excited to take this next step,” Lowe said of her new job.
Lowe’s first day was Monday.
• The commissioners appointed Gary Gatman as their representative on the Bear, High, Wolf Lake Regional Sewer District.
