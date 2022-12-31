BERNE — The last time the Central Noble girls basketball team lost a regular season game was 11 months ago.
The last loss overall for the program came at South Adams in sectional play last February.
The Cougars got some revenge — and kept perfect for the season — in defeating the Starfires in a physical Friday matinee, 42-30.
The win improved Central Noble to 15-0 on the season and avenged a 27-25 loss to South Adams on Feb. 5 in last year’s sectional.
The Cougars haven’t lost a regular season game since falling at Fairfield on Jan. 18, 2022, a streak of 17 games. The only team to come within 10 points of Central Noble this season has been Bishop Luers, a team the Cougars defeated in their opener on Nov. 5, 46-39.
The main reason Central Noble stayed perfect on Friday against South Adams (8-7) was a player who couldn’t hit anything in the pre-game shootaround.
“During warmups, I didn’t make any shots,” senior Madison Vice said. “I was a little nervous.”
Those nerves went away after the opening tip.
Vice scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the opening two quarters as Central Noble led 29-16 midway. South Adams never got closer than 12.
Vice hit her first six shots of the contest. South Adams only made five field goals the entire first half.
Central Noble senior Meghan Kiebel, who missed most of the second half with foul trouble, finished with eight points. Freshman Grace Swank added four points and tied for game-high rebounding honors with senior Abby Hile, with six boards apiece.
South Adams was led by senior Peyton Pries 11 points and six rebounds. Junior Macy Pries scored nine.
Central Noble’s defense held South Adams to 10-for-29 shooting from the field, 34.5%. The Cougars shot 15-for-32, 46.9%.
Vice was 8-for-12 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the foul line.
Central Noble shot 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. South Adams was 3-for-6, with all of the makes coming in the fourth quarter.
Players from both teams were diving on the floor — and more than once — knocked to the floor.
“It was a physical game,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said. “It resembled a sectional game.”
The Cougars started off sloppy, turning the ball over on their first three possessions.
“It was just Christmas break,” Malcolm said of the rough beginning. “It shouldn’t be an excuse. We played sluggish.”
But then Vice caught fire.
She started the scoring off for Central Noble with a bucket at the 6:27 mark of the first quarter. She added another less than 30 seconds later and the Cougars led 4-2. Central Noble would never trail from there.
Vice then found Kiebel cutting to the basket for an and-one opportunity. Kiebel converted and it was 7-2 with 4:41 left in the first.
South Adams got a pair of foul shots, but Vice scored again to make it 9-4.
Central Noble’s defense controlled the game early. South Adams, with nine first-quarter turnovers, did not even attempt a field goal until 2:52 was led in the opening stanza. The first field goal converted by the Starfires came at the 2:35 mark that made it 9-6.
From there, Vice, Kiebel and Swank scored baskets in the final 1:47 of the first and the Cougars led after one, 16-6.
In the opening quarter, South Adams was 1-for-4 from the floor. Central Noble was 7-for-12.
Central Noble junior McKenna Malcolm assisted Vice to open the second quarter, pushing the Cougar lead to 18-6. Vice then made the Cougars’ only three-pointer and it was 21-6.
Extensive foul trouble forced the Cougars to ease off the defensive pressure the rest of the game, but the Cougars remained in control.
A 15-0 start to their senior season might be exactly what Central Noble’s seniors had hoped for, but they aren’t dwelling on it.
“It’s a pretty good feeling,” Kiebel said. “I don’t take time to think about that. Take every game, keep going.”
Vice had the same attitude.
“It feels good,” she said of the team’s winning streak, “especially with all the hard work we put in.”
Vice said the team’s success has centered around cohesiveness.
“Teamwork,” Vice said. “We’ve been playing together as a team.”
And as for winning? It builds upon itself.
“You get so addicted to the feeling, you just keep going,” Kiebel said.
The Cougars host Bremen (5-8) Tuesday.
