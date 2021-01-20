FORT WAYNE — A Berne man was fined $5,000 for killing a bald eagle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Samuel G. Graber, 24, was sentenced before U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Susan Collins following his plea of guilty to unlawfully killing a migratory bird, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell.
Graber’s sentence was suspended, he was ordered to complete 6 months probation, and to pay a fine of $5,000 for the incident.
According to documents presented in this case, on or about Nov. 2, 2019, Graber unlawfully killed a bald eagle, a migratory bird as defined by 50 CFR10.13, in violation of Title 16 U.S.C. §703. Under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the $5,000 fine will be paid to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund.
The case was investigated by the United States Department of Fish and Wildlife. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R Speith.
