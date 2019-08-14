STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME:

BACK TO SCHOOL

ACROSS

1. “American Graffiti” director

6. *”High School ____” with Michael J. Fox

9. Chutzpah

13. *Beside, in Shakespeare class

14. Actor Lowe

15. “Melting Pot” island

16. Lazybones

17. General Services Administration

18. Prominent

19. *Opposite of wide ruled

21. *Like Core

23. Husk of corn

24. *Ballpoint type

25. Pet rock or Beanie Baby

28. Foal’s mother

30. Put on a pedestal

35. Flock’s echo

37. *Human Biology focus

39. *Divide by two

40. Plural of focus

41. #28 Across girlfriend?

43. Iranian coin

44. Resembling a serpent

46. “Cogito, ____ sum”

47. Taro plant

48. Radiant

50. Taj Mahal city

52. *Even, in Poetry class

53. *Ginsberg’s lit class staple

55. *Students’ docs

57. *What Miss Othmar said

60. *Lunch box companion

64. “Tippe____ and Tyler Too”

65. International Monetary Fund

67. Physicist of exclusion principle fame

68. *First-year undergrad

69. Luftwaffe’s WWII enemy

70. Arch of ____, Rome

71. Lincoln coin

72. I do this with my little eye

73. Hoity-toity sorts

DOWN

1. Nonclerical

2. Ctrl + Z

3. Unit of life

4. Anoint

5. Watch Hulu, e.g.

6. Spur on

7. ABBA’s 1975 hit

8. *Olden schoolhouse math tool

9. Steal

10. *Type of sax in band

11. Bank holding

12. 1960s altered state inducer

15. Catch in a net

20. “Up for ____”

22. *Smallest whole number

24. F in FBI

25. *Financial aid acronym

26. In the midst

27. Hot rod sticker

29. *Traditional learning method

31. Container weight

32. Omit

33. Avoid, as in taxes

34. *Thornton of “Back to School” fame

36. Goddess of victory

38. Slang for safecracker

42. Not Ionic or Corinthian

45. Name of God in the Old Testament

49. Extinct flightless bird

51. Virtuosos

54. Sounds like a helicopter

56. “The rain in ____ falls mainly in the plain”

57. Ending with hard or soft

58. *Soon, in Shakespeare class

59. Rat during bubonic plaque epidemic, e.g.

60. Questionable

61. *Drivers Ed “classroom”

62. *Afterschool get-together

63. Gene Simmons’ band

64. Chlorofluorocarbon

66. *Geography class prop

