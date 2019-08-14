STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME:
BACK TO SCHOOL
ACROSS
1. “American Graffiti” director
6. *”High School ____” with Michael J. Fox
9. Chutzpah
13. *Beside, in Shakespeare class
14. Actor Lowe
15. “Melting Pot” island
16. Lazybones
17. General Services Administration
18. Prominent
19. *Opposite of wide ruled
21. *Like Core
23. Husk of corn
24. *Ballpoint type
25. Pet rock or Beanie Baby
28. Foal’s mother
30. Put on a pedestal
35. Flock’s echo
37. *Human Biology focus
39. *Divide by two
40. Plural of focus
41. #28 Across girlfriend?
43. Iranian coin
44. Resembling a serpent
46. “Cogito, ____ sum”
47. Taro plant
48. Radiant
50. Taj Mahal city
52. *Even, in Poetry class
53. *Ginsberg’s lit class staple
55. *Students’ docs
57. *What Miss Othmar said
60. *Lunch box companion
64. “Tippe____ and Tyler Too”
65. International Monetary Fund
67. Physicist of exclusion principle fame
68. *First-year undergrad
69. Luftwaffe’s WWII enemy
70. Arch of ____, Rome
71. Lincoln coin
72. I do this with my little eye
73. Hoity-toity sorts
DOWN
1. Nonclerical
2. Ctrl + Z
3. Unit of life
4. Anoint
5. Watch Hulu, e.g.
6. Spur on
7. ABBA’s 1975 hit
8. *Olden schoolhouse math tool
9. Steal
10. *Type of sax in band
11. Bank holding
12. 1960s altered state inducer
15. Catch in a net
20. “Up for ____”
22. *Smallest whole number
24. F in FBI
25. *Financial aid acronym
26. In the midst
27. Hot rod sticker
29. *Traditional learning method
31. Container weight
32. Omit
33. Avoid, as in taxes
34. *Thornton of “Back to School” fame
36. Goddess of victory
38. Slang for safecracker
42. Not Ionic or Corinthian
45. Name of God in the Old Testament
49. Extinct flightless bird
51. Virtuosos
54. Sounds like a helicopter
56. “The rain in ____ falls mainly in the plain”
57. Ending with hard or soft
58. *Soon, in Shakespeare class
59. Rat during bubonic plaque epidemic, e.g.
60. Questionable
61. *Drivers Ed “classroom”
62. *Afterschool get-together
63. Gene Simmons’ band
64. Chlorofluorocarbon
66. *Geography class prop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.