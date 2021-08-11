ALBION — Imagine pushing a heavy boulder uphill, only to have something pushing against you.
That’s the situation facing the Arc Noble County Foundations because of the coronavirus.
One of the Arc’s positive benefits to the community and disabled clients it serves is to place those clients in general public settings, holding down mainstream jobs and performing real volunteer work. Two years ago, there were as many as 50 Arc clients active in the community through real jobs or volunteer efforts.
Then came COVID-19.
On March 17, 2020, the Arc closed its Albion doors because of the virus. Those doors reopened two months later, but various factors, including social distancing requirements, have limited the organization to 50% capacity.
Outside the walls of the Arc’s Albion headquarters?
“Our community presence had dwindled to almost nothing,” Arc Executive Director Kay Craig told the Noble County Commissioners May 10.
Now, the Noble County Economic Development Corp., Region III-A, the Arc and Noble County Commissioners have joined forces to hopefully change that through the creation of videos showcasing the jobs Arc clients can perform and places that can employ them.
At the commissioners May 10 meeting, a public hearing was held prior to a vote on whether the county should serve as the governmental go-between in applying for a $106,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The grant would pay for a videographer and the creation of a script. The Noble County EDC would help get the foot in the door at area industries whre the videos could be filmed.
Arc clients long had a presence at several local industries in Noble County. COVID-19 changed most of that. Not only did companies become more cautious about letting people into their facilities, but many Arc clients have accompanying health conditions which make them more susceptible to serious cases of the virus.
“It has become extremely difficult,” Arc Employment Services Manager Jim Kane said of placing willing Arc clients.
Craig described the Arc’s clients as “undervalued and underestimated” part of the work force.
Kara Streb, who works with the EDC, said there are 419 job openings in Noble County.
Some Arc clients could fill those openings.
The Central Noble Food Pantry used to have volunteers from the Arc. And they have been missed, according to the pantry’s executive director, Bonnie Brownell.
“I want you to know how rewarding it is for both sides,” Brownell told the commissioners prior to their vote. “They’re just part of us. They’re not separate.”
