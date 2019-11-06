VAN WERT, Ohio — Albion needs affordable housing to attract a young work force.
So did Van Wert, Ohio.
There hasn’t been a residential TIF district created in Indiana — not yet anyway — but there is one up and running in Van Wert.
The town of Albion is considering developing a residential TIF in order to spur the kind of housing development which will attract new home buyers and retain jobs within its jurisdiction.
At its Oct. 22 meeting, the Albion Town Council authorized a study to determine the economic impact of such a development. It said it is in negotiations with a land owner to purchase between 45-90 acres — enough for 60-70 new homes.
The town then could sell the lots at a low cost to builders, who in turn could pass the low-lot cost onto potential buyers.
That’s not exactly the scenario playing out across the state line to the east, but it’s close.
Instead of the town buying the land, a group of businessmen from Van Wert got together and bought the plot of land being used for residential development, according to city officials.
The loan the businessmen have taken out to pay for the installation of services such as sewer and water lines will be paid back by the TIF. Having that cost taken care of has allowed the businessmen to offer the lots for less money.
The lots for the project in Van Wert will still be selling for approximately $30,000, according to Van Wert City Council president John Tomlinson.
“Without the TIF, they have been $60,000,” Tomlinson said. “You would price it out of the market.”
“The market” Van Wert is trying to attract, according to Tomlinson, is the same kind of starter home that Albion is looking to bring.
“It will bring in new jobs,” Tomlinson said of his city’s efforts. “It might bring in new (industry).”
Tomlinson said the decision to approve the TIF for Van Wert was easy for the city council.
For one, the city did not need to worry about loss property tax revenue being captured by the TIF once development starts. In Ohio, cities are run to a great extent by income taxes, not property taxes.
A large housing development would bring in more workers to the corporate limits. More workers would mean more income tax to operate the city.
“We’re doing this as an enticement to industry,” Tomlinson said.
Plus, the city was not out anything.
“We are not financing this project,” Tomlinson said. “We are not spending a dime. Our developers are funding the entire thing.
“I don’t see a negative.”
Property taxes fund county government in Ohio, and it was the county which had to approve the measure first.
The issue was not without some contention, according to Van Wert City Auditor Martha Balyeat.
“People felt they were subsidizing those individuals,” she said.
Tomlinson said he has no problem with the government subsidizing such a project. The United States has a long history of such government subsidies, including the construction of the transcontinental railroad.
For herself, Balyeat said she sees the the TIF as a way to provide infrastructure for needed housing.
Granite Ridge Builders is the home builder for the Van Wert project and a large player in home building in northeastern Indiana. This year, the company has started between 25-30 new homes in Noble County alone.
Lonnie Norris, the company’s vice president for sales, is a fan of the government tool.
“I think the TIFs are a good idea,” he said.
Having a project like Van Wert get assistance with infrastructure installation is critical, according to Norris, particularly with the cost of such infrastructure rising — along with rising prices for home building materials.
Norris said it is difficult to build a home for less than $180-$190,000. The tipping point for some potential buyers, he said, is the added price of the land.
“It comes down to the price of the lot,” Norris said. “If it weren’t for (the TIF), it wouldn’t have happened.”
Norris said he has taken meeting with town officials all over northeastern Indiana.
Tomlinson said the Van Wert subdivision should have its first completed house in the spring.
But while his community may be ahead of the game, he said his state is lagging behind Indiana as far as attracting the type of businesses Albion is trying to retain.
“You have better state level incentives than Ohio,” Tomlinson said. “You have done a better job of attracting industries.”
