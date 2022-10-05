BURR OAK — It’s a banner year for the Burr Oak Baptist Church.
And it’s a big year for its new pastor, Ben Sexton, 37.
After three years serving as associate pastor, the church elevated Sexton to senior pastor in June.
“I enjoy working with the people,” Sexton said. “I am extremely humbled that God has allow me to be a pastor. I rely a lot on volunteers with our church. I’m not only a senior pastor, I’m a solo pastor.
“So far it’s going really well.”
One of Sexton’s big responsibilities is lining up plans for the church as it marks 130 years in operation.
According to the book “Ghost Towns of Noble County,” “the present church building was constructed in 1892. Finley Fuller, contractor, completed the job and took his tools away Oct. 8, 1892.”
The church will be celebrating its anniversary on Oct. 16. Following the regular 10:30 a.m. service, the entire area is invited to attend a free meal beginning around noon.
The event, which will close at 3 p.m., will also feature special activities for young and old alike.
Sexton said the day is meant to “Celebrate God’s faithfulness to us and reintroduce ourselves to the local community. A lot of people don’t know we’re here.”
He said he wants visitors to have the same thought when they leave — family.
“We feel like a family,” Sexton said. “The family experience is innate to what we’re doing here at Burr Oak.”
Like the mighty oak tree, Burr Oak’s roots run deep and have lasted for generations upon generations. In a way the community was built around the church. But even as the population and business activity waned, the church has remained a fixture — perhaps the fixture in the area.
“That’s a long time for an organization to carry on,” Sexton said. “We are praying for another 130-plus years.”
Sexton said the church is run on two simple premises:
• In everything the church does, it makes Jesus Christ first; and
• to follow Jesus’ command to grow the family of God.
In doing so, the Burr Oak Church emphasizes:
• Real life — The church handles real life issues, knowing that everything isn’t always rosy for congregation members. “We don’t hide from talking about difficulty,” he said.
• Real family — “We want them to feel loved,” Sexton said of his congregation.
• Real faith — The church emphasizes and helps to grow the kind of faith that can get people through difficult times.
Sexton didn’t know much about Albion or Noble County when he came from the Traverse City, Michigan, area.
“When I moved here, it was the first time I ever changed my address,” he said.
Sexton said he never saw himself as a “behind the pulpit” pastor.
“Yet, here I am,” he said. “It’s an interesting job — connecting (the message) to the people who are listening.”
Burr Oak has healthy youth groups for high schoolers and younger students. But the majority of congregation members are much older.
“My generation is missing from the church,” he said, noting that he and his wife are the youngest members of the adult set. “The majority of people I am preaching to are not my peers.”
He has found the area to be rich in faith as expressed by many denominations.
“We’re just fortunate to be a part of it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.