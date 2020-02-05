STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME:

U.S. PRESIDENTS

ACROSS

1. Frenzied

5. Between fathers and sons?

8. Not fake news

12. Black-tie occasion

13. Pupil’s place

14. Whatchamacallit

15. Similar

16. Nessie’s lake

17. Poet T.S.

18. *He called his residence the White House

20. Dashing style

21. Opposite of cathode

22. No-goodnik

23. Same as Danzig

26. Inside information, pl.

30. Antonym of keep

31. Data input device

34. ____ Madrid Club de Fútbol

35. Anomie, alt. sp.

37. Stupid person

38. First M in MGM

39. Narcotics agent, for short

40. Jennifer Lopez’ 2019 movie swindle

42. Band aid

43. Hiked the Inca Trail, e.g.

45. Threat, two words

47. H+, e.g.

48. “Fences” actress Davis

50. Long forearm bone

52. *His epitaph doesn’t mention his presidency

56. Abracadabra, e.g.

57. *First Lady of the US for only one month

58. Milano moolah

59. *Where JFK’s “Honey Fitz” spent time

60. Two of a kind, pl.

61. Winglike

62. Ring-around-the-rosy flower

63. “C’____ la vie!”

64. *President during Mexican-American War

DOWN

1. Petri dish filler

2. Kind of shark

3. Assortment

4. Dorothy Gale, e.g.

5. Gordon Gekko: “____ is good”

6. Bridal path

7. “Hey, over here!”

8. *He installed library at the White House

9. Marco Polo’s destination

10. “Oh ____!”

11. Little squirt

13. Conjure up

14. “Faster!” to a horse

19. Glorify

22. *Announce presidential ____

23. *He established Yellowstone as 1st national park

24. 1/100 of a rial

25. “I love you” or “J’____”

26. *Only one to hold position in Executive and Judicial branches

27. Prenatal

28. Orwell’s animals’ turf, pl.

29. North face, e.g.

32. “You had” or “you would”

33. Baryshnikov’s step

36. *First president to campaign by telephone

38. Dixon of “The Walking Dead”

40. Farm layer

41. Body scrubbers

44. Bear Down Under

46. Hearing organ cover

48. Second planet from the Sun

49. “____ ____ me, then who?”

50. Machinating

51. Not more

52. Green gem

53. Storage cylinder

54. Face-to-face exam

55. Police informer

56. Tree juice

