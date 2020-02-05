STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME:
U.S. PRESIDENTS
ACROSS
1. Frenzied
5. Between fathers and sons?
8. Not fake news
12. Black-tie occasion
13. Pupil’s place
14. Whatchamacallit
15. Similar
16. Nessie’s lake
17. Poet T.S.
18. *He called his residence the White House
20. Dashing style
21. Opposite of cathode
22. No-goodnik
23. Same as Danzig
26. Inside information, pl.
30. Antonym of keep
31. Data input device
34. ____ Madrid Club de Fútbol
35. Anomie, alt. sp.
37. Stupid person
38. First M in MGM
39. Narcotics agent, for short
40. Jennifer Lopez’ 2019 movie swindle
42. Band aid
43. Hiked the Inca Trail, e.g.
45. Threat, two words
47. H+, e.g.
48. “Fences” actress Davis
50. Long forearm bone
52. *His epitaph doesn’t mention his presidency
56. Abracadabra, e.g.
57. *First Lady of the US for only one month
58. Milano moolah
59. *Where JFK’s “Honey Fitz” spent time
60. Two of a kind, pl.
61. Winglike
62. Ring-around-the-rosy flower
63. “C’____ la vie!”
64. *President during Mexican-American War
DOWN
1. Petri dish filler
2. Kind of shark
3. Assortment
4. Dorothy Gale, e.g.
5. Gordon Gekko: “____ is good”
6. Bridal path
7. “Hey, over here!”
8. *He installed library at the White House
9. Marco Polo’s destination
10. “Oh ____!”
11. Little squirt
13. Conjure up
14. “Faster!” to a horse
19. Glorify
22. *Announce presidential ____
23. *He established Yellowstone as 1st national park
24. 1/100 of a rial
25. “I love you” or “J’____”
26. *Only one to hold position in Executive and Judicial branches
27. Prenatal
28. Orwell’s animals’ turf, pl.
29. North face, e.g.
32. “You had” or “you would”
33. Baryshnikov’s step
36. *First president to campaign by telephone
38. Dixon of “The Walking Dead”
40. Farm layer
41. Body scrubbers
44. Bear Down Under
46. Hearing organ cover
48. Second planet from the Sun
49. “____ ____ me, then who?”
50. Machinating
51. Not more
52. Green gem
53. Storage cylinder
54. Face-to-face exam
55. Police informer
56. Tree juice
