44 years ago, Feb. 19, 1975
Teresa Parks and Jan Morgan won first place vocal awards at the state music contests. The Madrigal singers also were first. Second place winners in instrumental solos were Glenn Fulk, Angie Brown, Jan DeCamp, Logan Gibson, Cindy Miller and Julie Easterday.
The Cougar girls basketball team ended its winning streak and finally lost a game. But Central Noble only lost by 1 point to West Noble. The score was 40-39. The Central Noble team included Monte Gage, Paula Kurtz, Jan Morgan, Chris Hague, Brenda Gunder, Peggy Cole and Norma Shisler.
James Furkis had been appointed chief investigator by G. David Laur, Noble County’s prosecuting attorney.
The Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant of Indiana & Michigan Electric Company had achieved its initial critical chain reaction in its Unit One reactor. Robert Jurgenson, Cook Plant manager, noted that the first nuclear chain reaction at the facility on the shore of Lake Michigan was the culmination of nearly nine years of dedicated work of many staff members who began the initial planning for the plant in 1966. Originally expected to cost some $300 million, the plant had already cost I&M $680 million.
Indiana taxpayers would pay $8.7 billion in federal taxes to support the national spending budget for 1976. That sum represents Indiana’s share of the $349.4 billion proposed by President Ford in his message to Congress. The budget was to cover one year’s operation of the federal government beginning in July 1, 1975.
25 years ago, Oct. 19, 1994
In a unanimous decision, the Albion Town Council approved the building permit submitted by Keith Leatherman for construction of the Dairy Queen on South Orange Street.
Hidden Diamonds Park, Albion’s newest, was dedicated. State Sen. Robert Meeks addressed a gathering of about 35 people in attendance. Others on the platform were state Rep. Dale Sturtz, park board members Terry Askren, Jack Owen, Steve Caswell and Elisa McCauley, representing Region 3-A, Tina Anderson and Bonnie Summe, both members of the park board, and Beverly Middleton, Albion clerk-treasurer.
A select group of America’s teachers were being honored by their toughest critics, their former students, in the Third Edition of Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, 1994. Those honored were Harriet A. Metz, Wolf Lake and Albion Elementary; Daniel Lee Replogle, Central Noble High School; Darwin Russell Sievers, Central Noble High School and Harold Lee Weaver, Wolf Lake Elementary.
A charted steam engine streaked through town on Oct. 12, 1994, on the CSX crossing on South Orange Street. Once thought a relic of a by-gone era, steam trains were regularly chartered for a unique or romantic escape.
Linda Allman, wife of Bob Allman, owner of the Albion New Era, was celebrating her 50th birthday on Oct. 19, 1994.
The Central Noble girl’s cross country team advanced to the regional for the second year in a row. Team members were Abby Morr, Wendy Perlich, Heather Fekete, Sara Foote, Sara Sellers, Sasha Wright, Stephanie Strater and Brooke Greg.
Brian Shepherd of the Powerbar Racing Team captured two wins on Oct. 2, 1994, during the Summit City Benefit for the American Cancer Society. Shepherd completed the 5K course with a time of 13:11 to take first place honors. Then just 20 minutes later, started the 10K race which he won in 34:56. Shepherd, a teacher at Ligonier Elementary School, dedicated the donation made by the teachers there in memory of Louis Hague, the school principal who had died of cancer.
Todd and Joyce (Marlow) Sherman became proud parents of their first child, a son, Brennan Todd.
10 years ago, Oct. 21, 2009
Dr. Paul E. Thomas, Jr. had been hired as interim superintendent for Central Noble Community School Corp.
Downtown Albion was the scene of movie-style excitement when special operations officers took down two suspects and uncovered a stash of drugs on the Noble County courthouse square.
QSI Automation was celebrating its 20th year in operation with an open house. What started out as a garage operation now occupied 28,000 square feet of space situated on 8 acres. QSI’s staff included twelve engineers, assembly technicians, machinists and sales, service and parts personnel.
Wilbur Buffenbarger was celebrating his 99th birthday on Oct. 28, 2009. He would celebrate with a quiet dinner with his family.
The Central Noble High School Athlete of the Week was senior Sage Knopp. Sage took second place at the 2009 IHSAA Sectional held at West Noble. Rounding out her busy week, Sage turned on the power, defeating all runners at the regional by 15 seconds or more to qualify for the semistate.
Randy and Lori (Claxton) Troyer of rural Albion were honored by their family on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple renewed their marriage at Merriam Christian Chapel Church on Oct. 18, 2009. This was followed by a family dinner. They were married on Oct. 6, 1984, at Albion Wesleyan Church by the Rev. Doug Helvie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.