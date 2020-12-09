44 years ago, April 14, 1976
Airman First Class Jeffrey A. Prucinsky, whose father was retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Robert J. Prucinsky, was trained in security and law enforcement. Completion of the course enabled him to receive academic credits through the Community College of the Air Force. Prucinsky would be going to Mainstrom AFB, Montana, for duty with a unit of the Stratigic Air Command. Airman Prucinisky was a 1975 graduate of Central Noble High School.
The H & T Manufacturing Co. announced that it was now incorporated. Milo Troyer was head of the business. It was a noteworthy organization and had been manufacturing snaths and skeesh rings for many years. Its products were sold in many areas of the U.S. and Canada.
East Noble and Central Noble drill teams placed second in their class at the Zionsville Invitational Drill Team Contest.
In the May primary election, John B. Augsburger was the Republican candidate for state senate, 13th District; J. Danforth Quayle was running on the Republican ticket for representative in Congress; Joy LeCount was running for Noble County Councilwoman At Large on the Republican ticket; Clayton E. Smith was the Republican Candidate for state representative, 12th District; Edgar Whitcomb was on the Republican ticket for the U.S. Senate; and Phil Yunker was running for joint state representative of LaGrange and Noble counties as a Republican.
Fischer’s Village Pharmacy was advertising specials on Russel Stover candy for Easter. A one pound box of assorted chocolates was $2.95, An Easter Greetings Box of chocolates for $2.25; a Multi-color Basket of candy for $1.45 and a Multi-color Bamboo Basket filled with Russel Stover Chocolates for $4.65.
25 years ago, Nov. 29, 1995
Larry Lee Morgan was brought to Noble County from Michigan after extradition proceedings were finalized. He was charged with murder in the shooting death of Thomas Thacker, whose body was discovered along U.S. 6 in western Noble County.
The Noble County Youth Initiative was continuing its efforts to bring young people together to address and develop solutions to the problems facing Noble County’s young people. The idea was to get youth involved in the planning process.
Four homes were being featured in Albion’s Hometown Christmas Tour. Three of the homes were on North Orange Street, first the 103-year-old home of Viola Trittipo; then the Tom and Judy Solee home built in the late 1800s ;and just north of that home the Steve and Jackie Bushong home built by the Beck family in 1903, home of Dr. Beck a dentist in Albion. Going on to East Main Street the home of Wayne and Pam Baker, built in 1905 and then the last home featured was the home of Monty and Marlene Morr on West Main Street, their home was built by Anthony and Emma Lemmon in 1892.
Roger and Avonelle (Jones) Stampe were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Two Central Noble High School students, Abby Morr and Ryan Weber, were selected to attend U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar’s “Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders” at the University of Indianapolis.
Mike Mast and Denny King trapped an Albino racoon on the Al Osterlund farm. The racoon weighed 13 pounds.
The Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Kyle Lock. In his first varsity start for the Central Noble boys’ basketball team, senior Kyle Lock scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished our four assists and made a steal.
10 years ago, Dec. 1, 2010
A prominent Cromwell area farmer was killed in a farming accident at his place of business. Nellis D. Kunce, 87, was assisting with unloading a semi when he got too close to the rear semi wheels while the vehicle was being moved.
Rhonda Johnson was the winner of the $1,000 Shopping Giveaway from Doc’s Do It Best Hardware.
The Third Annual Village Christmas in Wolf Lake included touring the Luckey Hospital Museum where Dr. James Luckey II would be greeting visitors and he would have some of his special mustard available at $5 a jar. Also a full course Christmas Turkey Dinner would be served at the Wolf Lake Park building and after dinner a free Christmas Concert would be presented by local talented musicians at the Wolf Lake Methodist Church.
The Brick Ark Inn Bed & Breakfast would be Albion’s stop on the tour featuring historic bed and breakfasts and hotels of Noble County. The tour would take participants to Kimmell, Ligonier, Albion, Rome City and Kendallville.
After months of construction, Kover, the male lion received from an Indiana exhibitor who faced serious charges of violations of the Animal Welfare Act, was moved into his new permanent habitat at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.
