ALBION — The Noble County Public Library is excited to announce that we have received a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, allowing us to purchase Communico, a software that allows our patrons to reserve our meeting rooms as well as easily view our calendar of events.
Patrons can reserve a room for meetings or private parties by heading to our website, myncpl.us, and clicking on the “Reserve a Room” tab.
To stay up to date on the programs at NCPL, just click on the “Events” tab. You can sort by location, age group or type of event. Click the calendar icon to see the whole month at a time.
This project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library.
New Materials at NCPL branches for February:
Adult items: “The Wedding Crasher and the Cowboy,” by Robin Bielman; “What’s Left Unsaid,” by Emily Bleeker; “Llama Crafts,” by Ellen Deakin; “The Unknown,” by Heather Graham; “Mittens & Hats for Yarn Lovers: Detailed Techniques for Knitting in the Round,” by Carri Hammett; and “Not a Happy Family,” by Shari Lapena.
Teen items: “Garfield’s Guide to Digital Citizenship,” by Jim Davis; “Daughter of the Deep,” by Rick Riordan; “Draw Manga,” by Sweatdrop Studios Publication; “Silk: The Life and Times of Cindy Moon,” by Robbie Thompson (graphic novel); “Maybe This Time,” by Kasie West; and “Siege of Rage and Ruin,” by Django Wexler.
Children’s items: “Luca: Friends are Forever,” by Natasha Bouchard; “A Loveliness of Ladybugs,” by Kathy Broderick; “I’m Going to Give You a Polar Bear Hug!” by Caroline B. Cooney; “The Littlest Train,” by Chris Gall; “Love from Sesame Street,” by Sesame Workshop, illustrated by Ernie Kwait; and “Gopher and the Three Bears,” by Kevin O’Malley.
Movies on DVD: Dear Evan Hansen rated PG-13, The New Mutants rated PG-13, Amazing Winter Romance & Snowkissed (Hallmark two-movie collection) rated PG, Bluey Season 1 rated Juvenile, Muppet Babies: Time to Play rated Juvenile, and The Titans That Built America (Non-Fiction DVD).
TV Series on DVD: Albion – The Flash, season 7. Avilla – Nancy Drew, season 2. Cromwell – NCIS: Los Angeles, season 12.
Children’s programs during February:
Preschool Storytimes will be Tuesdays, Feb. 15 and 22 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays, Feb. 3, 17 and 24 at 6 p.m. The theme for February will be “sweets.” Yummy!
P.a.L.S. Play and Learn Storytime will be Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The theme is hibernation and each attending family will receive a free copy of the book Snuggle Down Deep by Diane Ohanesian.
Afterschool Unplugged: Valentine’s. We’ll be making Valentine pretzel treats and playing a Valentine-themed headbands game. Feb. 8, 3-4 p.m. for first grade at CN Primary School. Feb. 15, 3-4 p.m. for second grade at CN Primary School. Feb. 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for third grade at CN Elementary School. Feb. 24, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for fourth and fifth grade at CN Elementary School. Please register your child.
Teen programs during February:
Valentine’s Blind Taste Test, Thursday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. Sample some Valentine’s Day chocolates and see if you can guess the flavor of the chocolate. The person with the best sense of taste will win a prize!
Adult programs during February:
Craft Therapy: D.I.Y. Resin Pendants; Two-Part Class. Part One, Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Part-Two Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Learn how to use epoxy resin and alcohol inks to make beautiful pendant charms.
Book Club, Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. We will be discussing the book “The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah.
All NCPL branches will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 for President’s Day.
