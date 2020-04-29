U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, along with Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) and a bicameral coalition of over 50 other lawmakers sent a letter to House and Senate leadership requesting that no COVID-19 relief funds be appropriated to China’s notorious state-run bio-agent laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Reports indicate that for years WIV has received taxpayer dollars from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) for secretive and dangerous laboratory research on coronavirus-infected bats. U.S. State Department officials have even warned that these experiments posed a coronavirus pandemic risk because of sloppy practices at WIV.
Last Friday, President Donald Trump announced his intention to end any NIH grants currently funding WIV. Representative Banks’s letter builds on this development and seeks to ensure that no tax dollars from any agency end up at WIV through COVID stimulus bills.
Representative Banks’s letter to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) reads, in part:
We’re sure you agree that taxpayers’ money should not be sent to a dangerous Chinese state-run bio-agent laboratory that lacks any meaningful oversight from U.S. authorities and is run by adversaries with a history of lab leaks, including SARS, and deception about the causes and extent of deadly disease outbreaks, including COVID-19. Although President Trump has stated that his administration “will end that grant quickly,” we hope to ensure that WIV will not receive federal funds in any future spending packages.
“We applaud Rep. Banks for his outstanding leadership to ensure that American taxpayers are not forced to pay for wasteful and treacherous coronavirus animal experiments at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology,” said Justin Goodman, vice president of advocacy and public policy at the 2-million-member taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project.
