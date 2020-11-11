ALBION — The Noble County Public Library’s COVID-19 Safety Measures Plan is still in place for all branches.
These include: sanitizing and quarantining all returned items, access to multiple restrooms and handwashing/hand sanitizer in each, social distance protective measures and employee health screening.
Masks are required in the library.
NCPL branches will be closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and Nov. 26-28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
New materials for November have arrived.
ADULTS: “The Book of Two Ways,” by Jodi Picoult; “Hold On, But Don’t Hold Still,” by Kristina Kuzmic; “The Nemesis Manifesto,” by Eric Van Lustbader; “One Dishonored,” by Mary Jo Putney; “A Private Cathedra,” by James Lee Burke; and “Protecting Tanner Hollow,” by Lynette Eason.
TEENS: “The Best Laid Plans,” by Cameron Lund; “Evil Thing: a Tale of that De Vil Woman,” by Serena Valentino; “Hunting November,” by Adriana Mather; “A Werewolf in Riverdale,” by Caleb Roehrig; “Star Wars: the Last Flight of the Harbinger” (a Star Wars graphic novel); and “You’re Next,” by Kyle Schachte.
KIDS: “Big Nate Lives it Up,” by Lincoln Peirce (#7 Big Nate); “Dino Nights,” by Doug Paleo; “Dog Man and Cat Kid,” by Dav Pilkey (#4 Dog Man); “One Big Party,” by Elle Stephens (a Trolls World Tour book), “Sumo Kitty,” by David Biedrzycki; and “Unicorns 101,” by Cale Atkinson.
MOVIES ON DVD: “Bad Education,” rated R; “The Big Ugly,” rated R; “Exodus: a Brickfilm” (Lego kids’ movie); “True History of the Kelly Gang,” rated R; “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” rated PG-13; and “Wish Upon a Unicorn,” rated PG.
TV SERIES: ALBION — “Fear of the Walking Dead,” season 5: AVILLA — “Fresh Off the Boat,” season 6/final season; CROMWELL — “Outlander,” season 5.
Kids’ in-person story time has begun again at the Albion branch, with Miss Kelly offering two different times to choose from each week. Dates and time for November will be Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Story time will be held in the Cole Room downstairs in the library.
Hey kids — come on in and get your Take & Make Activity kit! Kits will be available for pick up at the library the week of Nov. 16-20 while supplies last. Grab a Turkey Pudding Cup Kit to take home, make and then eat!
An in-person teen program will also be offered this month at the Albion branch. Come in for some competition in this month’s Minute-to-Win-It Thanksgiving-themed games Thursday, Nov. 19 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Albion’s Book Discussion group will meet this month on Thursday Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. They will discuss the book, “Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson.
