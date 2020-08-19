STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: LABOR DAY

ACROSS

1. Delivery org.

5. *U.N. workers’ grp.

8. Pressure unit

11. Prune, previously

12. Congregation’s echo

13. Lusitania’s destroyer

15. Samoan money

16. Enthusiastic review

17. Police informers

18. *More than 40 hours

20. First Nation nation

21. Not these

22. Paper or plastic?

23. Lads’ girlfriends

26. Meal

29. Morsel

30. *Labor Day, always

33. International Civil Aviation Org.

35. She turned to stone, Greek mythology

37. Quaker grain

38. Same as gnarls

39. Toothy wheel

40. Capital of Canada

42. Homer Simpson exclamation

43. Russia’s plain

45. Zoroastrian archives

47. Simon & Garfunkel member

48. Sheik’s bevy

50. Goes with sushi

52. *Part of labor force

56. Jewish folklore creature

57. European sea eagle

58. Millimeter of mercury

59. Impolite dinner sound

60. “Dark” movie

61. Armor chest plate

62. Cupid’s action

63. Type of evidence

64. “By ____ of” or “by means of”

DOWN

1. “____ ____ no good”

2. Bohemian, e.g.

3. Whimper

4. “That ____!” and hurts

5. Mosque officials

6. Don McLean: “Drove my chevy to the ____”

7. Comes before first Mississippi

8. Minute opening

9. “For Pete’s ____!”

10. Belonging to it

12. Not aria nor recitative

13. Open a beer bottle

14. *Union responsibility

19. *Labor Day is this puzzle’s ____

22. BeyoncÈ, a.k.a. Queen ____

23. *Like Labor Day weekend

24. Ovine sign of the zodiac

25. Type of weasel

26. “Pro” follower

27. Oodles

28. Fortune-teller’s card

31. Sol, or la, or ti

32. Digital audiotape, acr.

34. *Health and safety org.

36. *Strike____

38. Courtroom silencer

40. Choose

41. One who bends out of shape

44. Groom one’s feathers

46. Used an emoji, technically

48. Long-necked wader

49. Embryo sacs

50. One-pilot flight, pl.

51. Reunion attendee

53. Jellystone Park denizen

54. Joanie of “Happy Days”

55. At a previous time, archaic

56. Geological Society of America

57. *Unofficial ____ of summer

