ALBION — More than a decade, perhaps even 12 years.
That’s how long the Albion Town Council has been talking about having work done on East Hazel Street — one of the poorest condition streets in town, according to its longest serving councilwoman, Chris Magnuson.
“It has been on the radar for so long,” Magnuson said.
Thanks to a Community Crossing Grant, work has begun on the project with Pulver Asphalt Paving starting on the sidewalks and ADA-compliant intersections.
Pulver Asphalt Paving Inc. was awarded the contract do the infrastructure work in Albion funded by the Community Crossings Matching Grant during the March 23 regularly scheduled Albion Town Council meeting.
The state announced Dec. 8 that Albion had been awarded more than $700,000 in grant funding.
The town has three projects it will receive state assistance on:
• Paving work on East Hazel Street from South Orange Street to South First Street, with a total projected cost of $748,300;
• Paving and sidewalk work on South Hickory Street from East Washington Street to East South Street, $118,300; and
• ADA-compliant intersection at West Highland and North York Street, $95,900.
The amount of the grant was $719,850. With the grants doled out on a 75/25% basis, the town will have to come up with the remainder.
Four firms submitted bids by the March 16 deadline. Pulver had the lowest bid at $772,606.
The town will have to pay 25% of that $772,606.
Saving for a project that large is not possible for towns. Any money not spent in a given year will be taken off what it can collect through taxes the next year.
“It all comes down to funding,” Magnuson said. “You’ can’t save up money for five years for a project. It doesn’t work that way.”
According to Albion Street Superintendent Corey Miller, East Hazel Street, with its many potholes and cracked pavement, had graded a 3 on a 10-point scale in 2020. This year, Miller said the road would have dropped to a “2.”
“There’s never enough money, even in a couple years time,” Council president Vicki Jellison said. “That project has been put on the back burner.”
Thanks to the state grant, it’s now front and center.
“I’m elated,” Jellison said. “It’s a great feeling to know we’re able to do that.”
Magnuson wants to see her town thrive. And helping it to thrive is her mission.
“I want people to stay here,” she said. “I want people to live here. I live in town. I ride my golf cart all around town. I get around.”
She applauded the work being down by Miller at the street department.
“Corey has been doing a fantastic job,” she said.
