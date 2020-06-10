INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) encourages Hoosiers whose jobs were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of tuition-free training grants offered through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.
Established in 2017, the program provides Workforce Ready Grants to help Indiana residents who have a high school diploma or equivalent but less than a college degree receive training in high-demand job fields. With more than 500,000 Hoosiers filing for unemployment since March, Abbott said these grants could help those who are laid off or furloughed to build on their skills and get a better paying job.
“For many Hoosier workers, the way to advance is through continuing education,” Abbott said. “There are several certificate programs available through the Next Level Jobs initiative, and eligible Hoosiers can take advantage for no cost.”
Hoosiers can visit NextLevelJobs.org to apply for training grants, which cover the cost of tuition and fees for working adults to earn a high-value certificate at Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University. Job seekers can connect to local training and resources to find jobs in high-demand industries, including advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services, and transportation and logistics.
The Ivy Tech campus in Fort Wayne offers students the opportunity to earn a certificate or technical certificate as a building construction management specialist, carpentry specialist, electrical specialist and more. For information, visit IvyTech.edu/fortwayne.
According to Abbott, businesses in high-demand industries can apply for Employer Training Grants, which provide $5,000 for each employee who is trained, hired and retained for six months.
Students interested in attending Ivy Tech have until June 8 to enroll in summer courses. Abbott said the summer session will run through Aug. 1. Registration for the first round of summer courses at Vincennes University is closed, but the second round of enrollment is open until July 2. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all courses will be offered online.
Hoosiers can learn more about eligibility requirements and apply for a Workforce Ready Grant or Employer Training Grant at NextLevelJobs.org. Anyone who needs help with the application process can call 317-715-9007 to speak one-on-one with a financial aid expert for free through INvestEd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.