Girls Basketball
Cougars even season record
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Central Noble girls basketball team evened its season record at 1-1 with a 52-35 victory at Prairie Heights on Saturday.
The consistent Cougars scored 12 points in each of the first three quarters and added 14 in the fourth.
Central Noble led after one, 12-5 and extended its advantage to 24-16 at the half.
According to statistics provided by Prairie Heights, the Cougars shot 46.2% from the field and 66.7% from the foul line in the victory.
The Panthers were led by Alexis German’s 11 points.
Central Noble did not provide any individual or team statistics from the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.