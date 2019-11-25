Girls Basketball
Cougars improve to 3-1
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Fremont 49-45 in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball game Friday night.
The Eagles (1-4, 0-2 NECC) jumped out in front, then junior Lydia Andrews led a Cougar comeback which gave the home team a 14-10 lead after one quarter. Andrews scored CN’s first eight points and ended up with 14 points and three rebounds.
Central Noble (3-1, 2-0) outscored Fremont 14-8 in the third quarter to lead 35-31 going into the fourth. The Cougars held on to win despite only making 12 of 24 free throws.
Bridgette Gray had 17 points and two steals for lead CN. Madison Vice added seven points and five rebounds.
Central Noble won the junior varsity game.
