STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: MOVIE ANIMALS
ACROSS
1. Deli side
5. *”Breakfast at Tiffany’s” animal
8. Songs for one
12. What formica and biochemical have in common
13. Prefix for partly
14. Dark
15. Crew equipment, pl.
16. Steinbeck’s “East of ____”
17. Golf shirt
18. *”Marmaduke” animal
20. *”Away & Back” animal
21. Game “field”
22. Slightly insane
23. Casual top
26. Vending machine
30. Rocks, to a bartender
31. Bowling prop
34. Lush
35. Trots and canters
37. Broadcasting medium
38. Inflammatory swelling
39. Highland tongue
40. Sock pattern
42. Bring into play
43. Go back over
45. Theater passages
47. Part of a cheer
48. Lump of anything
50. Milo and Otis, e.g.
52. *”Dunston Checks In” animal
56. Wheel on a spur
57. CISC alternative
58. Private theater box
59. Resembling wings
60. MacFarlane or Rogen
61. Go-____
62. *Bullseye, Hamm and Lotso Bear, e.g.
63. Lyric poem
64. Immediately, doctor’s jargon
DOWN
1. Air quality concern
2. Fibber
3. Farm measure
4. Sushi condiment
5. Natural moth repellent
6. To change, as in the U.S. Constitution
7. Fork prong
8. *”Harry Potter” animal (2 words)
9. Earthenware pot
10. *”Born Free” animal
11. I in T.G.I.F.
13. Administer diazepam
14. When Cinderella wins
19. Civil wrongs
22. “Some Nights” band
23. *”Life of Pi” animal
24. Close call
25. Bank job
26. Gossamer
27. Cry like #5 Across
28. Liquorice flavored herb
29. Hues
32. Backgammon predecessor
33. *”Babe” animal
36. *”Anchorman” and “The Wizard of Oz” animals
38. Kundera’s “Unbearable Lightness of ____”
40. “That feels good!” exclamation
41. Set in motion
44. Like a go-getter bird
46. Lies in ambush
48. Wept
49. It makes waste?
50. Singular of #17 Across
51. Home versus ____ game
52. Guesstimate phrase (2 words)
53. To perfection (3 words)
54. Taj Mahal city
55. As opposed to gross
56. *”Willard” animal
