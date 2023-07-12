Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: MOVIE ANIMALS

ACROSS

1. Deli side

5. *”Breakfast at Tiffany’s” animal

8. Songs for one

12. What formica and biochemical have in common

13. Prefix for partly

14. Dark

15. Crew equipment, pl.

16. Steinbeck’s “East of ____”

17. Golf shirt

18. *”Marmaduke” animal

20. *”Away & Back” animal

21. Game “field”

22. Slightly insane

23. Casual top

26. Vending machine

30. Rocks, to a bartender

31. Bowling prop

34. Lush

35. Trots and canters

37. Broadcasting medium

38. Inflammatory swelling

39. Highland tongue

40. Sock pattern

42. Bring into play

43. Go back over

45. Theater passages

47. Part of a cheer

48. Lump of anything

50. Milo and Otis, e.g.

52. *”Dunston Checks In” animal

56. Wheel on a spur

57. CISC alternative

58. Private theater box

59. Resembling wings

60. MacFarlane or Rogen

61. Go-____

62. *Bullseye, Hamm and Lotso Bear, e.g.

63. Lyric poem

64. Immediately, doctor’s jargon

DOWN

1. Air quality concern

2. Fibber

3. Farm measure

4. Sushi condiment

5. Natural moth repellent

6. To change, as in the U.S. Constitution

7. Fork prong

8. *”Harry Potter” animal (2 words)

9. Earthenware pot

10. *”Born Free” animal

11. I in T.G.I.F.

13. Administer diazepam

14. When Cinderella wins

19. Civil wrongs

22. “Some Nights” band

23. *”Life of Pi” animal

24. Close call

25. Bank job

26. Gossamer

27. Cry like #5 Across

28. Liquorice flavored herb

29. Hues

32. Backgammon predecessor

33. *”Babe” animal

36. *”Anchorman” and “The Wizard of Oz” animals

38. Kundera’s “Unbearable Lightness of ____”

40. “That feels good!” exclamation

41. Set in motion

44. Like a go-getter bird

46. Lies in ambush

48. Wept

49. It makes waste?

50. Singular of #17 Across

51. Home versus ____ game

52. Guesstimate phrase (2 words)

53. To perfection (3 words)

54. Taj Mahal city

55. As opposed to gross

56. *”Willard” animal

