44 years ago,
March 26, 1975
Top dairymen were recognized at the Noble County Dairy Awards Banquet attended by 215 people. Plaques were presented to: Jim Mangus, John Loveless Family, Jack Hosford Family, Carl Lortie & Hutchens and Bender Farms. State Dairy Association Certificates were presented to the following: Gold Certificates to Jack Hosford and family and John Loveless and family. Silver Certificates to Bender Farms, Carl Lortie and Hutchins and Stuckman Bros. Bronze Certificates went to Calvin Ott, W. T. and T. J. Franks, Jim Mangus and Frick’s and Kenneth Berkes. The “Dairyman of the Year” award was presented to John Loveless and family.
The Central Noble wrestling team set a number of school records. Ken Salge won the school’s first wrestling championship. Coach Mike Blackburn led the Cougars to their first win ever and the team wound up with a 4-7 overall record, 2-2 in NECC matches.
Dr. and Mrs Richard Roush were parents of a son, David.
A daughter, Debra Lynn, was born to Charles and Carolyn Ackman on March 17, 1975.
A large crowd attended the hearing by the County Commissioners on the Elkhart River problem. No decision was reached as to whether to make it a legal drain. About 80% of the county’s extensive farm land drains into the Elkhart and its branches.
A May 17, 1975, wedding for Elizabeth Ann Weber and Brent J. McDowell was planned. Parents of the couple were Mr. and Mrs. Calvin R. Weber, Albion, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert McDowell, Avilla.
Dr. David VanMeter reported that Dr. Mike Lemmon would soon join him in the veterinary practice.
Twenty-seven 4-H and FFA members participated in the County Dairy Judging. Guernsey and Holstein classes were judged. Individual winners were: Norman Lortie, Central Noble, first; Phil Pankop, East Noble, second; Brian Stump, West Noble, third; Randy Hill, Central Noble, fourth; and Robert Moore, Central Noble, Don Griffith and Vince Ley, both East Noble, tied for fifth. Central Noble had the top FFA team consisting of Norman Lortie, Randy Hill, Robert Moore and Bill Price. Other participants were Mike Shellman and Paul Simon.
After 49 years, the Marion Giants won their second State IHSAA Basketball Championship.
25 years ago, Nov. 23, 1994
Brian Smith, a senior at Central Noble High School, had been named the school’s Sylvan Scholar as winner of the local Century III Leaders competition. He was then eligible to compete with other Sylvan Scholars around the state for a $1,000 college scholarship and an all-expense paid trip to the National Century III Leaders Conference in Baltimore, Maryland. State delegates would compete for the national prize, an additional $10,000 scholarship.
Hi-Tech corporation was expanding. Ground was broken for Hi-Tech Corporation’s newest plant expansion. The 9,000 square foot addition would give Hi-Tech Corp. the enhanced ability to expand its production capabilities and increase its customer responsiveness in both domestic and foreign markets.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Wendy Perlich. She was the first Central Noble Cross Country Runner to go to State Meet. She was 27th at the Mid-East Championship held at the University of Dayton.
Perlich, a senior at Central Noble High School, had been nominated for Wendy’s High School Heisman Award and could win a $5,000 award for her school. The announcement was made by Rick Greg, principal. This newly created national award program was funded by the Wendy’s Corp. to recognize academic achievement, community service and athletic accomplishment.
10 years ago, Nov. 25, 2009
The Albion First Presbyterian Church was celebrating 161 years. The church was organized in 1848. The present structure was built in 1876, making it one of the oldest churches in Albion or the adjacent area.
Author of “The Doctor’s Little Stowaway,” Carol Bender and Darlene Bender, who illustrated the book, autographed books at Lily of the Valley Floral and Gifts in Albion.
Nelson LeCount of Wawaka was among the approximately 1,000 who waited in line to secure an autograph from former Governor and GOP Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Not only did LeCount, who was number 68 in line, get a hand shake, but also received a hug from Palin.
Brent Morris, Albion and Emilia Hickman, Las Vegas, were married in Las Vegas at the Wedding Chapel. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Belinda Rhodes. A reception was held to celebrate their marriage at Sugar Grove Church of God.
Amy Gallmeyer of Albion and Dustin Westafer of Columbia City announced their engagement and upcoming marriage. Miss Gallmeyer was the daughter of Ron and Susan Gallmeyer of Albion. Her fiance was the son of Mark Westafer of North Manchester and Sylvia Eads of North Webster. A Dec. 19, 2009, wedding was planned at St. Paul of the Cross in Columbia City.
Braden Sherman, 13, of rural Albion shot a 10-point buck on his parent’s property outside of Merriam. The buck weighed field dressed at 170 pounds. The spread on the rack was 19 inches.
Edward H. and Becky (Keister) Moorhouse of Albion celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Sept. 25, 1959, in Albion.
Central Noble senior Kaitlin Jimenez planned and carried out a “Senior Dance” at the Shepherd of the Hill Nursing Home in Kendallville. She brought the seniors snacks, drinks and music to listen to. She felt that the project helped the senior citizens of the county to know that the young people of the community care about them. She felt the project was a success.
The first Annual “Halo 3” tournament was held at the Central Noble High School. Christopher Vance, a senior at Central Noble, organized the tournament to raise funds for the Central Noble Food Pantry. The result was quite successful. Approximately 120 pounds of food plus $115 was donated by students to the food pantry.
