ALBION — The Albion Town Council Nov. 22 voted unanimously for an employee wage hike effective Jan. 1, 2022.
A second reading of the updated wage and salary ordinance is required before passage. That second reading could come at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 12.
Town council meetings begin at 6 p.m. at the Albion Municipal Building.
As presented to the council on Nov. 22, the ordinance calls for a $2,600 increase for department heads, a $1 per hour increase for the clerk-treasurer’s office and a $0.75 per hour hike for hourly workers.
Those numbers don’t become final until the second reading of the ordinance.
Also at the meeting of Nov. 22:
• The council expressed its gratitude to outgoing town attorney Steve Clouse, who will be sworn in as Noble County Superior Court I judge on Dec. 9.
“I hate to see you go,” Town Council president Vicki Jellison said. “It’s been wonderful having you.”
“I’ve enjoyed this opportunity, serving my hometown,” Clouse said.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Councilman John Morr wondered aloud if there had been a judge who was from Albion named to the bench. Neither Morr nor Clouse could recall one.
• Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole introduced the council to the last part-time deputy marshal to serve the community — Charles Lewallen. LeWallen comes to Albion with 13 years of experience as a police officer in South Whitley.
• Councilwoman Chris Magnuson praised the job done by Pulver Asphalt Paving on East Hazel Street, the first in a three-phase process to update the street.
“Wow, what an improvement,” Magnuson said.
