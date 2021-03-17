Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
50 years ago, March 17, 1971
Laurie Tombley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Trombley, was the Central Noble Junior High spelling bee champion. She won the title by correctly spelling “detriment” and “deuce.” Runner-up was Chris Worman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Worman.
The board of directors of the Albion Chamber of Commerce met Tuesday evening in the main lobby of the Noble REMC with Don Ahr, John Brazzell, Joe Moorhouse, Robert Morr, Frank Schlotterback, Helen Cardinal and Milford Richman in attendance.
Purdue released its distinguished student honors, which included local residents Michael Wayne Franks, civil engineering; Mary Grace King, humanities; and Michael Edward Lemmon, agriculture.
The third meeting of the Keep-At-It Girls 4-H meeting was held March 2 at the Central Noble Junior High Home-Ec Room. Pledges were led by Debbie Kiester and Anit Shoeff. Fran Hile led the singing of “4-H Trail” and “This Old Man.”
An advertisement from an Indianapolis firm for semi drivers read, in part, “We want men who want a future, men only accepted, who want year-round work. Up to $5.50 per hour.”
45 years ago, July 14, 1976
Deb Edmonds, East Noble High School senior, and Elaine Elser, Central Noble High School senior, were among 75 students participating in the first annual “Women in Science” seminar at Tri-State University.
There was a special thank you published in this week’s edition of the Albion New Era. The thank you was to Carlos Skeels who provided a ride in his pony driven carriage in the 4th of July parade for the following people: Bea Barcus, Carol Truelove and grandson, Edith Butler and Leila Burnworth. The carriage was built before the Civil War.
Mr. and Mrs. Norman Lock of Albion announced the approaching marriage of their daughter, Tammy Renee, to Richard Anderson. Both were Central Noble graduates. The wedding would take place at Merriam Christian Chapel on Sept. 28, 1976.
Representatives to the Albion Park & Recreation Board and building trades committee were: Jim McCoy, park board; and Kay Truelove, building trades.
Six Noble County 4-H members would be attending the State 4-H National Resources Leadership Camp near West Lafayette. Those attending were: Mike Brazel, York Township.; David Stangland, Noble Township.; Rory Robbins, Orange Township.; and Lori Spohr and Ginny Ray, Swan Township.
The Department of Financial Institutions had determined that the Citizens Credit Union, Albion, was insolvent or in imminent danger of insolvency and was in an unsound and unsafe condition and could not continue to do business with safety and expediency. The department had taken possession of the business and property and would proceed to liquidate the affairs of the credit union.
A new column appeared in this issue of the Albion New Era, entitled, “From the Woman’s Side.” Was it O. O. McIntyre who said, “Purely personal piffle.” There was no by-line but I’m sure its author was Susan Prickett, wife of the publisher Richard Prickett. Among other things she was wondering what the proposed remodeling of the courthouse would include. Were more marble fireplaces to be removed and lovely old oak and walnut counters, and handsome big old doors? These were made by craftsmen of nearly 100 years ago and could not be duplicated in this day. Formica, aluminum and “drywall” were poor substitutes.
She also had this to say, “It is easy to get along without some things, but there are no substitutes for postage stamps, a good permanent, sturdy shoes, stockings, a good friend, good music, a letter in the mail, tea and a good doctor.”
For the first time in more than 10 years, a Noble County Junior Leader had been elected to the state 4-H Junior Leader Council. Jill Allread, daughter of John and Jean Allread, Avilla, was elected.
Army Private Ralph W. Poyser, Jr., Kendallville, completed seven weeks of advanced individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia.
25 years ago,
March 20, 1996
An award was presented to William “Bill” Shultz for 123 years of volunter service to the Albion Police Reserve Unit. Scott Cole, the Albion Police Department’s liaison to the reserve program, presented the ward.
It was reported after a Noble County Commissioners meeting that the jail addition would not cause a tax increase. Commissioners Harold Troyer, Steve Jacob and Joy LeCount were going to ask the Noble County Council to divert a portion of the $0.20 currently going into the Cumulative Jail Fund and Cumulative Courthouse Fund into debt service to make lease payments for the jail.
Egolf’s IGA advertised Armour hot dogs for $0.99 per one-pound package and $3.89 per pound for Eckrich pepper loaf and bar-b-q loaf. The store’s bakery was selling strawberry-rhubarb pies for two for $5.
10 years ago, March 16, 2011
The Noble County Commissioners approved spending $15,195 on a three-phase plan to deal with solutions at the Noble County Landfill to meet requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The Rubber Duck Race Committee, organized to help raise funds for the 2011 Albion Fireworks Show, consisted of Sharon Leitch, Robin Urso, Beth Shellman and Deborah Hinen.
The estimated price tag for a series of improvements at the Central Noble School Corp. was set at $8.48 million. Included was an update to the 1970s-era kitchen facility at the high school.
Central Noble High School students of the month for February were freshman Jessica Bennett, sophomore Shelly Pence, junior Tyler Marker and senior Sara Pounds.
Indiana State Trooper Justin Snyder, a 2001 graduate of Central Noble High School, reported for duty March 14 at the Fort Wayne Post after graduating from the 70th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.
Albion Lions Club member Randy Myers was presented with a chevron for 25 years of dedicated service to the club. The award was presented to Albion Lions President Bonnie Brownell.
February students of the month at the middle school were Kaleb Smith, grade 6; Kaleb Smith, grade 7; and Tricia Van Gessel, grade 8.
