Unified Track
Cougars second at North Side relays
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble took second place in the inaugural United Relays at North Side on Saturday.
DeKalb won the division with 69.5 points. Central Noble was second with 32, followed by Norwell (31.5) and Muncie Central (21.5).
For the Cougars, Tyler Steele won the 400-meter dash and was third in the long jump. Rose Peters was third in the 100-meter dash. She also ran on the 400-meter relay team which also featured Paige Boots, Kynz Pike and Gracie Peters.
Softball
Central Noble defeats Fairfield
ALBION — The Central Noble softball team defeated Fairfield on Monday, May 2, 6-2.
Ashleigh Gray and Abby Hile each collected two hits on the night. Kelsey Egolf had two RBIs in the second inning.
On May 9, the Cougars fell to Prairie Heights, 12-9.
Ashleigh Gray led the Cougars with 5 RBIs.
Baseball
Cougars fall to Garrett
ALBION — Jaxon Copas hit two home runs for the Central Noble baseball team, but the Cougars fell to Garrett on May 9, 18-5.
Cade Weber, Kaiden Burkhart and Chase Spencer all pitched well for the Cougars but sloppy fielding proved Central Noble’s undoing.
Junior Varsity Baseball
Cougars edge Garrett, 8-7
GARRETT — Central Noble defeated Garrett in extra innings in junior varsity baseball on May 9, 8-7.
Ryne Keirn came in to close the door in the bottom of the eighth to secure the save.
Middle School Golf
Cougars shoot 241
ALBION — The Central Noble Middle School golf team shot a 241 on Monday, May 2, for third place in a three-way match with Westview and Lakeland.
Hunter Halsey shot a 48 for the Cougars, tying him for third overall. Issac Nodine shot a 60. Keaton Weber added a 66 and Harrison Smith carded a 67.
On May 9, the Cougars shot a season-best 233 in a match against West Noble at Cobblestone Golf Course. Nodine shot a 49, earning him medalist honors. Spencer shot a season-best 59. Halsey shot a 61. Weber added a 64.
