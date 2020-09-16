ALBION — The town of Albion’s downtown is getting an artsy, new decorative feel.
On Thursday, a meet-the-artist event was held on the block stretch Jefferson Street which runs next to Doc’s Hardware. Jerrod Tobias, the man responsible for painting the large mural adorning the north wall of Doc’s, was on hand to meet the community and to show off his work in progress.
The evening also serve as a soft opening of sorts to the Hometown Collaborative Initiative alley which sits across the street from the east entrance to the Noble County Courthouse. The alley features a decorative stop arm designed to look like a railroad crossing barrier, a railroad track painted down its center, comfortable benches and nice lighting strung above.
The alley can serve a hub for future downtown gatherings, and with its railroad theme and proximity to the Albion Pizza Depot, definitely fits in with the town’s railroad roots.
The mural? It’s not Albion-themed. It’s not Noble County-themed either.
It depicts a colorful fox and its shadow.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, in collaboration with Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., has organized the Make It Your Own Mural Fest. The arts happening is taking place Sept. 8-18 across Northeast Indiana’s 11 counties.
The regional mural festival concept, the first of its kind in the state, is an innovative, creative activation of the Make It Your Own brand intended to enhance the region’s efforts to drive talent attraction, talent retention and tourism by investing in quality of place assets and public art.
Don and Sally Merriman, owners of Doc’s Hardware, were admittedly taken aback a bit by its lack of familiar theme when they saw the design.
“We were surprised,” Don said. “We slept on it overnight.”
The Merrimans were told if they turned down the project idea it would be moved elsewhere in Noble County. Lifelong residents of Albion, they weren’t about to let that happen.
“I couldn’t turn it down,” Don said. “Sally and I are born and raised in Albion. We were afraid of (it moving). It’s good for the community We are the center of Noble County. We are the gateway to Chain O’ Lakes (State Park). Albion is a beautiful town.”
Merriman was not only surprised by the design, but by the size of the mural. He never pictured anything happening in the area of the second story windows, but Tobias’ piece runs from the roof line to the sidewalk.
“To be top to bottom, it’s just not a big mural, it’s a really big mural,” Don said.
Jerrod Tobias and his wife, Kara, grew up in Hoagland and both graduated from Heritage High School. But they are no strangers to Albion.
“We come up to Chain O’ Lakes to camp with our kids several times a year,” Jerrod said.
Getting to work on the mural in the daytime and then getting to return to the state park every evening to be with family around a campfire? “It’s the best of both worlds for me,” Jerrod said.
Jerrod said the meaning of his mural is ambiguous — and that’s the point.
“There’s not one specific message,” he said.
He hopes people can take from it the magic that can come with interacting with nature, and that it will engage people.
“It sets the stage for people to engage with people they otherwise might not,” he said.
Jerrod began creating murals five years ago. It took him that long to build up the confidence for such a project.
An artist who paints by himself at a easel can discard a project midway if it doesn’t meet his expectations. But a muralist is showing every stage of his project because the public can drive or walk by and see it.
“You’re fully exposed through the entire process,” Jerrod said. “You just have to get over your fears and be honest.”
Jerrod does do easel painting work for gallery shows, but prefers the mural process.
“There’s nothing like it,” he said. “It offers a way to experience aren’t you don’t experience at a gallery.”
Lori Gagen, of the Noble County Economic Development Corp., said improvements such as the mural and the decorative alley project are important for any community to remain viable, and Albion is no exception.
“It’s critical,” Gagen said. “It’s all about quality of life.”
Gagen said she hoped the mural would inspire other artists.
“It’s art,” Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker said. “It’s a testament to history.”
“It adds to the cultural vibe we’re trying to get downtown,” Albion S.T.A.R. Team leader Steve Hook said.
The Hometown Collaborative Initiative has been a long time coming, and Hook is glad to see it near fruition.
“It’s a great feeling to have it almost done,” Hook said. “It’s been a collaborative effort with a bunch of different organizations within a three-year period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.