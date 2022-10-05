Volleyball
Cougars top Hamilton, Westview
ALBION — The Central Noble volleyball team swept Hamilton Monday, 25-12, 25-21, 25-9.
Kyndal Pease led the Cougars with 11 digs and five aces. Bella Worman had 15 assists. Ella Zolman added five kills and Kelsee Lutz and Aunna Jackson each had a block.
On Sept. 27, the Cougars defeated Westview, 3-1. Set scores were 27-25, 25-17, 10-25 and 25-17. Lutz had seven kills and one block. Jackson and Lydia Replogle also had a block. Maddison Vice recorded a pair of aces. Pease had a team-high 15 digs. Worman had 19 assists.
On Sept. 22, Central Noble fell to Lakeland, 3-0. Pease had 16 digs. Worman had nine assists. Zoman recorded seven kills and shared two blocks with Lutz. Haddie Hile had two aces.
On Sept. 29, the Cougars were defeated by Fairfield. Peace had 17 digs and two aces. Worman had 14 assists. Abby Hile led the team with six kills. Replogle chipped in with two blocks.
On Sept. 20, Central Noble lost to Prairie Heights, 3-1. Worman had 14 digs and 23 assists. Haddie Hile had 10 kills. Kyleigh Egolf, Pease and Haddie Hile each had two aces.
