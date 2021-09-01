45 years ago, Nov. 17, 1976
Finishing second in the NECC, the Cougars grid team had an excellent season winning 7 and losing 3. This was the best record since football was initiated into the school’s sports program. Mike Blackburn was the coach and it was his third year coaching the team.
Mike Young was named most valuable player on the tennis team at the annual CN sports award banquet. Neil Winebrenner was the most improved player. Jim Buchmeir was voted the most valuable runner and Greg Letterman the most improved. In volleyball Dave Jones won most valuable player and Nancy Simon most improved. Sheila Gangwer was honored for being named to the Northeast Corner Conference all-conference team.
In football, Dave Anderson was awarded outstanding defensive back, Kevin Forker outstanding offensive back, Dan Moore outstanding defensive lineman and Mike Kurtz outstanding offensive lineman.
Jeff Pensinger won the sportsmanship award; Dave Anderson, mental attitude; Rex Gallmeyer received an outstanding award and Scott Hile the Central Noble most valuable player award.
The following Central Noble High School football players were named to the NECC All-conference football team for 1976: Scott Hile, Mike Kurtz, Kevin Forker, Rex Gallmeyer and Darrold Smolinski. Those receiving honorable mention were: Dan Moore, Dave Anderson and Cam Weible.
Don Merriman had taken over the Shue-Inn and would be operating the tavern. Don formerly owned and operated the tavern on Main Street and after selling it drove a truck for a Fort Wayne firm. Mr. and Mrs. Merriman have a large circle of friends in the community and their tavern should be a popular place.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Parker of LaFayette were parents of a baby girl. She was named Sarah Elizabeth. Mrs. Parker was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Don King. This birth made Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Grover great-grandparents for the third time since Parkers also had twin boys.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hollopeter, the former Shirley Auld, were honored guests at a surprise reception at the Legion Hall. It was in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. John Auld and the Hollopeter’s sons did the planning. Their daughter Pam was in the near east with her husband and would celebrate when they returned.
Army Private Richard L. Schoeff, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warden E. Schoeff, Albion, recently completed with honors a 15-week field radio repair course at the U. S. Army Signal School, Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Airman James D. Shearer, whose parents were Mr. and Mrs. James R. Shearer of Rome City, had been selected for technical training at Lowrey AFB, Colorado, in the Air Force avionics systems field.
Drew L. Shearer completed cadet basic training at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York. The training included military courtesy and customs as well as marksmanship. A 1975 graduate of Antwerp (Ohio) Local High School, Cadet Shearer received congressional appointment to the Academy. The cadet’s father, William D. Shearer, lived in Columbia City.
25 years ago, Aug. 28, 1996
Central Noble’s corporationwide enrollment was up 52 students to start the school year with 1,430 youngsters enrolled. The majority of the increase came at the high school, which saw 35 new students enrolled.
There were no citizens present to voice opposition to the 1997 budget proposed by the Noble County Public Library during its public hearing or on the evening of its adoption. The $636,214 budget was up $35,725 over the 1996 budget. Clyde Teague, a consultant for the library, recommended that communication between the main branch at Albion and the branches in Cromwell and Avila would be less expensive via radio transmission. While digital telephone communication would be most desirable, it would also be the most expensive. Linda Shultz, the library’s director, announced in July that she would retire at the end of January 1997. Shultz had been with the library system since September 1968.
Kevin Todd of Albion placed fifth overall in the Super Late Model feature race at the Angola Motor Speedway. Avilla’s Dan Chupp claimed the feature race at the Baer Field Motor Speedway.
Albon Super Valu was advertising Eckrich bologna for $1.69 per pound, ground beef at 99-cents per pound and peaches for 89 cents per pound.
Kiddie King at the Wolf Lake Onion Days was Gavin Goodwich. The Queen was Ashley Stewart. Miss Onion Days was Julie Riddle. Derrick Ellet spit a watermelon seed 27 feet, 1/2 inch to win the 16-and-older age group in the watermelon seed spitting competition.
The Albion Town Council announced that Main Street, from S.R. 9 to Seventh Street, would be completely resurfaced.
16 years ago, Aug. 31, 2005
Central Noble Community School Corp. Superintendent Dr. Leo Philbin announced that the task force formed the prior spring to study elementary school reconfiguration would resume meeting. “It is time to examine the issues that have been identified regarding reconfiguration,” Philbin said. “There may also be school visitations planned.”
A majority of Noble County residents prefer to remain in the Eastern Time Zone, according to information received by the Noble County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners also learned than an additional $341,000 must be cut from its 2006 budget. That came on the heals of a $1.8 million cut for the 2005 budget and whacking nearly $3 million from budget requests for 2006.
While most people head to the Michigan sand dunes for recreational purposes, several officers of the Central Noble High School student government went there with their sponsors for a leadership seminar late in the summer. Brock Siebert, Nicole Rehling and Brittany Winebrenner reported on their experiences to members of the Central Noble school board.
Campbell & Fetter Bank was advertising 13-month certificates of deposit at a rate of 3.65%.
Bobby Fish (men’s) and Miranda Clouse (women’s) were the home run winners of the recent Co-Ed Tournament held at Hidden Diamonds Park.
The Central Noble tennis team improved to 3-1 on the season. The doubles teams of Taylor Orr and Brock Sibert and Will Wetzel and Bryce Shellman were victorious as was singles player Trevor Frymier as the Cougars defeated Wawasee, 3-2.
