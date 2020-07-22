45 years ago, November 5, 1975
Susan Elaine Cole became the bride of Dennis Ross Londt in Trinity United Methodist Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Milo Troyer sold their large farm to Calvin Weber and Associates, who planned to develop the area. The Troyers kept 5 acres for their home.
The Noble County Young Republicans washed car windows at the East Noble-DeKalb football game. A flyer was then placed on the clean windshield stating, “ Now that you can see clearly, vote Republican on Nov. 4, 1975.”
In an Albion Town election, Ed Moorhouse and Frank Knach, Democrats and Ted Frymier, Republican, were elected to the town board. Bonnie Shuster was elected Clerk-Treasurer.
A Wawaka man had graduated at Lackland AFB, Texas, from technical training for U. S. Air Force security police, Airman Kevin R. Alexander, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth F. Alexander, was trained in security and law enforcement. Completion of the course enabled him to receive academic credits through the Community College of the Air Force.
Basketball season tickets were on sale at Central Noble School. The price was $7 for students, and $9 for adults. Tickets at the door were $1.50. Eight home games were on the schedule.
Gary Lemmon, a Manchester College senior from Albion, received a $100 grant from the Indiana Heart Association. Lemmon was a pre-medical major and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Lemmon.
25 years ago, July 5, 1995
John Beckley, was named the 1995 ‘Citizen of the Year’ during the Albion Rotary Clubs 50th anniversary celebration. Best known for his annual portrayal of Santa Claus for 30 years, Beckley had many other credits to his community service list. He was a 30-year 4-H leader, an active member of the Albion Lion’s Club and he had not missed a meeting for 43 years. He served for 20 years as a firefighter with the Albion Fire Department and spent one four-year term as a member of the Albion Town Council.
As its 50th anniversary donation to the community, the Albion Rotary Club had given the materials to construct a pavilion in Albion’s new, “Hidden Diamonds” Park.”
Stephanie Anne Pearson and Bradley Lamoine Slagal were united in marriage on June 4, 1995 at the gazebo on Courthouse Square.
Raynond and Roberta Heileman Sr. of Albion announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Vicki Lee to Larry C. Myers, son of Charles and Henrietta Myers of Ligonier. Ms. Heileman was a 1976 graduate of Central Noble High School. Her finance attended North Webster High School. An Aug. 12 wedding was being planed at the Free Will Baptist Church of North Webster.
10 years ago, July 7, 2010
Baskets of fresh produce were delivered to the Central Noble Food Pantry from a garden planted and tended by inmates of Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility. Lettuce and green beans were just a beginning. Inmates expected to provide a variety of vegetables as summer progressed. Their horticulture training was conducted in cooperation with Purdue Cooperative Extension-Noble County Office and local Master Gardeners.
A crew of inmates from Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility was assigned to the Noble County Surveyor’s Office. They worked clearing downed trees on the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville for three days and for the Town of Albion two and one-half days to remove debris left from a June 23, 2010 storm, that swept through Noble County.
In the reorganization for the Central Noble School Board, newly elected board member Connie Sprague and re-elected Rodney Stayner and John McGill were sworn in by the corporation’s legal counsel, Steven Hagen. Stayner was elected president, Bob Bortner Vice-president and Sprague would serve as Secretary.
A Republican golf outing was a huge success. There were 18 teams. The winning team with a score of 57 was comprised of Brock and Randi Shellman, Steve Placido and Jared Shisler.
Johnnie and Laura (Resler) Jones, New Bern, North Carolina, announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, Gracelyn Noel Jones. Grandparents were Darrell and Vickie Resler, Churubusco and Mollie Jones, Crawfordsville, Florida.
Counterfeit money turned up in Wolf Lake. A local business brought a fake $50 bill to the Community State Bank and police were called after it was confirmed the money wasn’t real.
Nominees for the 2010 Noble County Tops in 4-H Award was announced during the annual 4-H Ten Year Member and Graduating 4-H Member Recognition Program. They were: Nick Riecke, Trevor Lortie, Chelsey Boyle, Katie Brumbaugh and Cassie Allen.
