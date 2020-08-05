ALBION — About a week before school starts, Central Noble is still ironing out reopening plans.
At the Central Noble school board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Troy Gaff asked board members to approve clarifications and updates to the plan to reopen with virtual and in-person class options.
“As we said, this is a working document,” Gaff said.
The changes, which the board approved unanimously, clarified mask use requirements, extra-curricular participation and a more complete plan for virtual school.
Gaff emphasized that when school starts Aug. 12, virtual school won’t be like e-learning that the district did in March before the school year was cut short.
Instead, students will have to be awake for their first period class and attend a full day of school, just in front of a computer screen rather than physically in the building.
Teachers will accommodate virtual learners differently based on which school they work.
Primary and Elementary school students that choose virtual school will have teachers that only teach those online kids. At the Jr./Sr. High, teachers will broadcast their in-person classes to any virtual students they might have attending from home.
Because Zoom video conferencing would be too expensive for the school to pay for, Jr./Sr. High Co-Principal Greg Moe said they will be using Google Meet for their virtual classes.
“Every class will be livestreamed,” Moe said.
This plan worked out for the grade levels, Gaff said. There were enough virtual school students from elementary and primary schools to allocate them to a few teachers.
Also, Jr./Sr. High school classes with a few students attending from home lets in-person kids space out in the classroom and adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
As of Tuesday night, more than 150 students out of the district’s 1,240 had opted to attend virtual school, Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh said.
That number, administrators said, can change between now and the start of school, and even after, since Central Noble will let parents change their child’s education plan up to two weeks after school starts.
For the Jr./Sr. High to be able to stream every class, Osenbaugh said the district has invested in more bandwidth to the tune of about $300 per month.
And for those without a reliable Internet connection at home, Moe said his school is prepared to get them an education through the pandemic, too.
“There are kiddos out there that we know we have to take paper and pencil to them,” Moe said.
Virtual students will be given a device and software needed for schoolwork, and they and their parents will have to do training to ensure both know how to work the technology.
The traditional attendance policy will be enforced for online students.
Also, Gaff said, those participating in online school will still get to do extra-curricular activities, like clubs and sports.
Gaff also clarified that masks can be any face covering or face shield and would have to be worn when social distancing isn’t possible, or in rare cases, like if there’s a documented safety policy that lets them not wear a mask.
