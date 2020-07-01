ALBION — Hikes through the woods, new friendships, blue skies overhead, cannonball splashes in the lake and capture the flag games are just a few of the sights and sounds of summer camp being anticipated at Camp Lutherhaven this summer.
Camp Lutherhaven, located near Albion, has had its doors closed to guest and retreat groups since mid-March. Like most other businesses, non-profits, and families around the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to camps.
With the current loss of revenue from the spring season and half of summer programming, camps are looking at significant impacts to their budgets for 2020. Lutherhaven is projecting to be $150,000 to $250,000 below budget this year. Many camps have also made the difficult decision to suspend traditional camp programs through the end of summer, pivoting instead to family programming, day camps, or even temporarily closing until a more certain future emerges.
Lutherhaven is among a handful of camps still planning to open summer camp in 2020. The Lutherhaven staff and board of directors have worked hard to adopt new guidelines from the CDC and the American Camping Association, secure and train summer staff, and adapt programming, policies and facilities to accommodate a new and ever changing COVID-19 environment.
As long as Indiana moves into Stage 5 as planned, currently set for July 4, Lutherhaven will begin its first summer program July 5.
Tim Jank, executive director at Camp Lutherhaven, said, “We’re very excited to still be able to offer children something ‘normal’ like summer camp during these crazy times. The benefits of a camp experience are more important now than ever.”
The camp is taking all necessary precautions as it plans and prepares for an adventurous, fun, but different kind of summer. This includes new health screening procedures for campers and guests, enhanced cleaning, and adapting activities to create more space. To learn more about how Camp Lutherhaven is approaching this unique summer, visit lutherhaven.org/coronavirus-response/.
While this summer will look somewhat different, the heart and mission of the camp remains the same — to create adventurous, faith-building experiences for children, youth, adults and families that include recreation, God’s Word, group activities, Christian fellowship, personal growth and of course, tons of fun.
“Lutherhaven is a place where lifelong friendships are made, kids and families get to experience the great outdoors, and we connect around the things that truly matter,” stated Bethany Andrews, director of engagement at Camp Lutherhaven.
If you would like to register for a summer camp session at Camp Lutherhaven, visit lutherhaven.org.
