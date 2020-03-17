ALBION — Central Noble is offering a free meal pickup for families while schools are closed, with the first drive-thru day starting today at 11 a.m.
Meals will be provided in a drive-up format and children must be present in the vehicle in order to be given food. Workers will hand out a kit containing five days worth of breakfast and lunches.
Some items in the kit need to be refrigerated within two hours of pickup.
Pickup locations will be at the Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School parking lot at door AE6 and at Central Noble Primary in Wolf Lake at the Main Entrance.
The first day of the pickup was Tuesday, and Central Noble will host pickups on Mondays and Fridays for the next five weeks. All pickup times are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m.
Drive-thru dates will be today, March 20, March 23, March 27, March 30, April 3, April 6, April 10, April 13, April 17, April 20 and April 24.
Anyone needing additional assistance can contact food service director Zac Denney at 636-2117 ext. 7051.
