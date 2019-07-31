Albion-opoly organizers thank sponsors, participants
Letter to the Editor:
I would like to express my thanks to all who participated in our annual Albion-opoly this year. The 10 teams, 42 sponsors, emcees, banker, singers, Miss Limberlost Outstanding Teen, Miss Limberlost, judges, helpers and the Albion S.T.A.R. Team. Without all of you this fun event would not be possible.
Sponsors of squares were: Atz Law Office, Albion Municipal Water Utility, Albion Pizza Depot (four squares), Black & Ramer Insurance, Campbell & Fetter Bank, CKM Properties LLC, Community State Bank, Sexton & Associates, Baseline Automotive, Doc’s Do-It Best Hardware, North Ridge Village Nursing & Rehab Center (four squares), One 10 West Main, Sears Goshen Hometown Store, Grace Christian Church, Hernandez Rentals, Harper Funeral Homes (two squares), Lakewood Surveying, Cripe Chiropractic Clinic (two squares), Isaac Stores Inc./Eddie’s Food Mart, Max Weber, NBL Trucking, R&T Monuments, Noble REMC (two squares), Pictometry (two squares), St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, The Strand, Vicki Jellison, World Class Wire, Yoder & Kraus Attorneys, Noble County Public Library/Friends, the Troutner Family and Steve Hook.
National anthem singers were Lindy Hile and Sierra Grigsby. The emcees for the event were Steve Lemish and Scott Cole. The banker was Carla Fiandt. Judges were Chris Magnuson and Vicki Jellison.
Miss Outstanding Teen Madison Grawcock participated, as did Miss Limberlost Lindsey Brown.
A thank you to the S.TA.R. Team for all the prep work taken for this event. Without your dedication and help we would not be able to put on a great event like this. A BIG THANKS to Steve Hook, Erika Dean, Joy LeCount, Emma Knox, Jace Hile, Sierra Grigsby, Carlin Hile and Jenni Winebrenner.
Mary Ann Troutner
S.T.A.R. Team
