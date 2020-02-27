ALBION — If there’s one place people definitely shouldn’t have access to illicit drugs, it’s inside the Noble County Jail.
However, some recent incidents have proven that despite the efforts of law enforcement to find and confiscate contraband from people being booked into the jail, stuff is still getting through.
In response, Sheriff Max Weber is researching whether he can feasibly get some type of body scanner to help officers locate and seize any illegal material.
“We really do need to get a body scanner for people trafficking drugs into our jail,” Weber told the Noble County Council earlier this month. “I am about up to here with people smuggling drugs into the facility. I don’t know what is going on out there.
“I am looking at the safety of employees and the safety of other inmates,” Weber said. “I am over this occurring.”
During book-in at the jail, inmates are processed with their information put in the system and then are sent into a shower. Jail staff takes and logs all of that persons clothes and then when they are finished showering they are issued new undergarments and a jumpsuit. Jail staff check the shower facility to make sure nothing was left behind.
Arresting officers and jail staff also do pat-down searches to check for any weapons, drugs or other items. Offenders are routinely reminded during the arrest and book-in process to voluntarily offer up any contraband on their person, since possessing it in the jail could potentially lead to trafficking charges or other felonies.
Jail staff don’t do routine body cavity searches, which is where most of the items are being smuggled in, Weber said.
Weber said he believes that part of the problem is law enforcement isn’t doing adequate searches, but also recognizes that contraband is typically being smuggled in places that would require a more invasive search.
“I don’t think thorough searches are being done. We need to do something as far as making sure they’re not sneaking things in through their body cavities,” Weber said. “We had a large amount of crystal meth was brought in the facility. We were able to find that. It’s those instances we’re trying to curb. With the use of a body scanner we can hopefully catch it before hand.”
In late January, officers discovered approximately 23 grams of meth — approximately 90 hits of the drug — in a women’s cell block. The inmate allegedly had hidden the meth in a toilet paper roll under mattress and was handing it out to other inmates, court documents state.
Since body cavities — anus and vagina — could be used to smuggle in items, a body scanner, could potentially help identify any unusual items.
The kind of apparatus being sought might be something like an body scanner in use at airports.
“We’re in the process of discussing some companies to see what they have available. We’re looking at different options because they come in different sizes, because of the way the facility is set up, you can only have it in a certain location,” Weber said, also noting he’d like to find something with “minimal moving parts” to reduce the potential for breakdowns and maintenance needs.
While the problem with contraband isn’t an everyday issue like you might see on prison TV shows, with Weber stating it’s “a couple times throughout the year,” it’s one the sheriff wants to shut down.
The chance for most inmates to bring items in is small since they’re booked in once and then either bond out or stay locked up with no access to the outside world.
But the jail also houses work release inmates who are released to go to work and then return after their shift, which can give daily opportunities for something to come in. Although work release inmates are housed separately from the general population, they traverse common areas of the jail like hallways or could potentially pass it to someone else.
Work release is an alternative sentencing with more permissive privileges than a person on pre-trial hold or serving a jail sentence, so people on work release could have a lot to lose if caught with contraband, but it could be an access point for illicit materials.
Weber is continuing the search and would likely need approval from the Noble County Commissioners before purchasing a body scanner for the jail.
“There are a couple different options out there,” he said. “We want to make a decision to see what would fit our facility.”
