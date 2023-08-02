WOLF LAKE — It’s enough to bring a happy tear to the eye.
Wolf Lake Onion Days is just around the corner.
This year’s festival celebrating all-thing onion kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Highlights of this year’s festival will include introduction of the grand marshals on Thursday; Kiddie King and Queen competition on Thursday, with a concert from Gunslinger that evening; and the annual Onion Days Parade on Saturday.
In between will be good fun and good fun.
The schedule of this year’s event:
Thursday, Aug. 3
• noon to 5 p.m. Booth Set Up
• 5 p.m. Silent Auction Begins
• 5:15 p.m. Introduction of Grand Marshals
• 5:20 p.m. Announcement of Miss Onion Days
• 5:30 p.m. Marlow’sPizza Eating Contest, Sponsored by Marlow’s Plzza
• 5:30 p.m. Pedal Pull Registration
• 5:45 p.m. Shepherd’s Brass-Back Pavilion, Sponsored by Mark and Leah Beck
• 6 p.m. Pedal Pull Begins, Sponsored by Boyd Machine & Repair and Gaerte’s Garage
• 8 p.m. Above The Fold Band, Sponsored by Caskey Excavating & Trucking
Friday, Aug. 4
•12:30 p.m. Tractor Show Registration
Sponsored by Mark and Leah Beck
• 4:30 p.m. until dark, Free Shuttle to School
• 5:00 p.m. Onion Judging
• 5:30 p.m. 4-H Cake Walk-BB Court
• 5 p.m. Kiddie Royalty Registration
• 5:30 p.m. Kiddie King & Queen Contest, Sponsored by JR’s Dairy Sweet
• 6:30 Kids’ Night Activities, Sponsored by Metzger Dairy, Merry Lea and Wolf Lake Farm & Feed
• 6-8 p.m. Balloon Artists, Sponsored by Countryside Animal Clinic
• 6:30 p.m. Sip & Paint at the Back Pavilion
• 8 p.m. Gunslinger Band, Sponsored by Community State Bank, Craig and Michele Leltch and Noble REMC
Saturday, Aug. 5
• 7 a.m. Breakfast in the Park
• 8-11 a.m. Garden Tractor Pulls at the School, Sponsored by Gaerte’s Garage
• 8:30 a.m. 5K Color Run Registration
• 9 a.m. 5K Color Run
• 9 a.m. Corn Hole Registration Begins
• 9 a.m. to noon, Car Show-Room 2 Room parking lot of school
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tractor Show Continues at School
• 10 a.m. Corn Hole Begins
• 10:30 a.m. Onion Recipe Contest
• 11 a.m. Frozen T-Shirt contest
• 11:30 a.m. Shoot Out
• Noon to 5 p.m. Face Painting
• 1 p.m. Euchre Tournament at the VFW
• 1 p.m. Onion Derby Registration
• 1:30 p.m. Onion Derby
• 3 p.m. lnclognito Cloggers
• 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pie Contest Drop off
• 4 p.m. Parade Line Up at the School
• 5 p.m. Parade, Sponsored by Phil’s One Stop
• 6 p.m. Tug-O-War
• 6:30 p.m. Wolf Lake Trivia Contest-BB Court, Sponsored by Albion Pizza DePot
• 7 p.m. Silent Auction Ends
• 7:30 Pie Auction
• 8 p.m. BDP Band, Sponsored by Caskey Excavating, Escorts MC, Lakewood Surveylng and Wolf Lake VFW
10:30 p.m. Fireworks At the School, Sponsored by many in the community.
