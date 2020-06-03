Janet Miller
ALBION — Janet D. Miller, 82, of Albion, Indiana, died at 12:46 a.m., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.
Born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dale E. and Virginia C. (Holocher) Meyer.
She graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1955.
On Nov. 29, 1958, she married Robert E. Miller Sr.
Janet worked for Chain-O’-Lakes for eight years and the Albion New Era newspaper, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of Sugar Grove Church of God and Eastern Star.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 1/2 years, Robert E. Miller Sr.; children, LeaAnn Wicker, Lisa Brashear, Robert (Charlotte) Miller Jr., and Brenda (Jeremey) Deter; sister, Patricia (Duane) Norris; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Meyer; and two brothers, Dale Meyer Jr., and Duane Meyer.
Funeral services were held at on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sugar Grove Church of God in Churubusco. Pastor Tim Grable officiated.
Burial took place at Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Sugar Grove Church of God or Special Olympics.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Janet’s family online condolences or to sign to her “Tributes” page in place of the guestbook.
