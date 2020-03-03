ALBION — An Albion man will be in court the rest of this week to try charges of attempted murder and three other counts in front of a 12-person jury.
Cameron Berkes of Albion, is facing four charges — attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdmeanor.
The sentencing range for a Level 1 felony is 20-40 years in prison, if convicted. A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of two to 12 years, and a Level 6 felony is six months to 2 1/2 years jail.
Berkes is facing the charges after he was arrested Oct. 26, 2018, when police said he fired 9-millimeter handgun multiple times at his wife during a domestic disturbance at their High Street home in Albion.
According to court documents, Berkes became upset with his wife, believing she was cheating on him. At some point, he allegedly grabbed his wife’s Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun and began to shoot at her.
His wife told investigators that after he fired at her the first time, she ran down the hall and Berkes pushed her down, causing her to fall. The wife said that at one point she went to the living room, asking him to give her the gun. According to court documents, the wife told police she was hiding around a corner when he allegedly fired again.
Charging documents indicated Berkes fired at least five shots during the incident. His wife was not hit by any of the bullets.
Originally charged with Level 4, 5 and 6 felonies by the prosecuting administration under Eric Blackman, in 2019 when new Prosecutor Jim Mowery and his staff took office, they amended the charges, adding the count of attempted murder while reclassifying the domestic battery from a Level 5 to a misdemeanor.
The state’s prosecution of the case will be led by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred, while Berkes is being defended by Greg Fumarolo.
Jury selection in the case will take place today. The court has called jurors in two sessions, a morning and afternoon session, in an effort to summon enough prospective jurors to select an impartial panel. Previous discussion suggested that two alternates may also be seated, due to the expected length of the trial.
Depending on the length of jury selection, opening statements to the jury could start today, but may be delayed until Wednesday if selection takes the brunt of the day.
Witness testimony will likely run Wednesday and Thursday, with closing statements and jury deliberation likely for Friday.
At this time, it is unknown whether Berkes will take the stand in his own defense.
In order to evaluate the case, the jury will need to consider the elements of each charge to determine whether the prosecution meets the burden of proof — “beyond a reasonable doubt” — in a criminal case, the highest bar of proof required in court.
Attempted murder combines the components of the murder charge with that of the definition of “attempt.”
Murder, as defined in the Indiana code is, “a person who knowingly or intentionally kills another human being,” while Indiana defines an attempt as “a person attempts to commit a crime when, acting with the culpability required for commission of the crime, the person engages in conduct that constitutes a substantial step toward commission of the crime.”
In simpler terms, jurors will be asked to decide whether Berkes made a “substantial step” in his conduct that could have resulted in murder.
For the Level 4 firearm possession charge, prosecutors would need to prove a designation that Berkes is both designated as “serious violent felon” and that he then knowingly or intentionally possessed a firearm.
Criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, typically a misdemeanor, is elevated to a felony when it is alleged to have occurred with a deadly weapon.
For this cases, jurors will decide whether “a person who recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally performs an act that creates a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person” and whether “it is committed while armed with a deadly weapon.”
And domestic battery, as a misdemeanor is defined as “a person who knowingly or intentionally touches a family or household member in a rude, insolent, or angry manner.”
Jurors have to reach a unanimous verdict on each charge to convict a defendant. The 12-person panel considers each charge individually, so it’s possible that a defendant could be acquitted on some charges and convicted on others.
In some cases, juries can be instructed to consider lesser-included offenses under the original charge, although it’s not known whether that would apply in any of the charges in this case.
One example of that was in the Ligonier double murder case against Michael J. Johnson, where jurors were asked to step down a ladder and consider other lesser included offenses if they decided to acquit on the original charge of murder. Jurors did convict Johnson on the murder charges, so the issue was rendered moot.
Juries do not decide the sentence imposed, that will be decided later by the judge at a sentencing hearing, if any of the charges result in conviction.
Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch will preside over the trial. The trial, although a Superior 1 case, will be tried in the Noble Circuit Court courtroom due to its larger size.
