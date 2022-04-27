ALBION — Join the libraries of Noble County at the Third Annual Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival in Downtown Kendallville on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Noble County Public Library, Kendallville Public Library and Ligonier Public Library are all working together to contribute to the festival this year. We hope to see many of our patrons at this family-friendly and magical event!
Coming Soon… Summer Reading 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” begins June 6 at all NCPL branches! Expect a reading contest, opportunities to win fabulous prizes, and themed programming for all ages. Don’t miss the special Kick-Off Party at each branch; Avilla’s will be June 3 from 5-7 p.m., Cromwell’s will be June 3 from 6-8 p.m., and Albion’s will be June 6 from noon-6 p.m. See you there!
New Materials at NCPL branches for May:
Adult Items: “A Man of Honor,” by Barbara Taylor Bradford; “The Sorority Murder,” by Allison Brennan; “Watching Over You,” by Lori Foster; “City of the Dead,” by Jonathan Kellerman; “The Silver Bullets of Annie Oakley,” by Mercedes Lackey; and “The Horsewoman,” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica.
Teen Items: “Still With Me,” by Jessica Cunsolo; “Sabrina the Teenage Witch: The Magic Within,” by Tania del Rio; “The Storm Crow,” by Kalyn Josephson; “Game Day: Baseball,” by Charles M. Schulz; “Trinkets,” by Kirsten Smith; and “Homicidal Psycho Jungle Cat,” by Bill Waterson, A Calvin and Hobbes Collection.
Kids Items: “Bluey: For Real Life – Story Collection,” from the BBC published by Penguin Books; “Carson Chooses Forgiveness,” by Tony and Lauren Dungy; “Princess Puppy,” by Bernette Ford; “WW84: The Junior Novel,” by Calliope Glass; “10 Little Friends,” by Melanie Joyce; “Paw Patrol: Stories to Share,” from Nickelodeon; “SOS Parents: Are You Afraid of the Dark?” by Chiara Piroddi; and “American Girl: Corinne,” by Wendy Wan-Long Shang.
Movies on DVD: The King’s Man rated R, The Matrix Resurrections rated R, A Journal for Jordan rated PG-13, Project Gemini rated PG-13, Redeeming Love rated PG-13, West Side Story (2021 release) rated PG-13, Baby Shark’s Big Show rated Juvenile, Barbie Dreamtopia rated Juvenile, Jim Henson’s Doozers Catch a Ride rated Juvenile, and Jungle Fun with Munki and Trunk rated Juvenile.
Children’s Programs at NCPL Albion during May:
Preschool Storytimes will be Tuesdays, May 3 and 17 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays, May 5 and 19 at 6 p.m. We’ll be reading Firefly Award nominees.
P.a.L.S. “Play and Learn Storytime” will be Tuesday, May 10 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. or Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. Each participating family will get to take home a copy of the book The Fish with the Deep Sea Smile by Margaret Wise Brown.
Teen Programs at NCPL Albion during May:
Werewolf Night is back! Join us in the Teen Room on Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m. to play this fun strategy card game! Snacks and drinks will be provided. Anyone ages 10-17 is welcome to attend.
Adult Programs at NCPL Albion during May:
Craft Therapy: Needle Felting with Sharon Cripe on Tuesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. Join us in the Oasis meeting room to learn how to create a needle felted chickadee. All supplies will be provided. This is a free class but space and materials are limited so please pre-register by calling 260-636-7197.
Join us at Book Club on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. as we discuss the book The Tilted World by Tom Franklin and Beth Ann Fennelly.
All are invited to attend the Friends of NCPL meeting on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. We’ll meet by the big window at NCPL Albion.
All NCPL branches will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
