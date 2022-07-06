Since this most recent U.S. Supreme Court session ended, like most of them do, almost forgotten amid the innocuous nature of legalese, you might have missed the big decision that almost came down.
A decision that could have rocked the very foundations at the East Gardens in Garrett where trusty columnist resides in veritable anonymity since city regulations forbid him from working any longer in the yard shirtless.
I am, of course, referring to the landmark Getts v. Getts, a case of hideous corpus vs. beauteous womanous, decided in a matter of habeaus coffeus.
It was a case of constitutional merit.
As faithful reader will remember, I am semi-lord of the manor of the East Gardens, a somewhat palatial, somewhat estate on the northeast side of Garrett.
The mansion which sits on the grounds has 13 rooms.
My domain, applicable to the terms of the Fourth Amendment (which allows for me to be secure my effects and exempt from unreasonable searches and caffeine-induced seizures) is limited in nature, by nature, to the spa and laundry area in the basement, as well as the carriage house in the rear of the estate.
The other 11 rooms belong to the wife.
My right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, turns out, is inversely proportional to the amount of control I maintain over the East Gardens.
I am allowed, in accordance with the Third Amendment, to inhabit most other areas of the mansion “with the consent of the owner,” as well as access to the exterior grounds, solely whilst in pursuit of the droppings of the two royal hounds or to trim the royal lawn.
All was bliss in marital terms until this spring.
That’s when “the incident” happened.
Carrying a box through the main food preparation area (aromous deliciousous), I inadvertently, dare I say clumsily, knocked the coffee carafe off its perch.
Said carafe did then plummet — in a moment of great gravityas — and shattered all over the floor.
Of course, being the ever-gentleman, I only lobbed several dozen colorful words into the air, some of which are words that the Supreme Court has found obscene and my mother finds wash-out-your-mouth worthy.
Thankfully, there was n’er a black robe or a mother anywhere in sight,
So we had to get a new carafe.
Of all the rooms where I am allowed semi permission to utilize, the coffee pot area is first and foremost. I make the coffee the night before, getting the paper filter filled and then the water poured into the reservoir so it is properly prepared when my beautiful queen awakes.
I make it sound easy. But then again, I am a professional.
And I want the wife to have coffee when she gets up. And she does.
When I remember to set the timer, anyway.
But in what I protested to the court was a fit of unconstitutional whimsy, the beautiful queen purchased a generic carafe that not only fit our Mr. Coffee but a half dozen other brands.
Don’t get me wrong. I like a bargain.
But you never get generic macaroni and cheese, it’s got to be Kraft.
You don’t buy generic block cheese, it has to be Velveeta.
You don’t buy generic fishing equipment.
Apparently, you also don’t get generic coffee pots because this one doesn’t sit right on our machine, so we have more grounds in our cups than liquid.
I held my tongue, lest I lose privileges in other, more intimate areas of the mansion.
Then one night, the queen, the rock of my life, my fortress, my safe comfort, my inspiration, volunteered to make the coffee.
Talk about shifting sands and legal precedents.
What would be next? Bringing a cat into our luxurious abode?
Would I be expected to give up my rights, as promised AND guaranteed by our forefathers, to the television remote?
I let it slide.
The next morning, the wife woke and coffee was all over the counter.
Naturally, I filed a lawsuit.
I had been denied my rights to habeus coffeous, including the effects of caffeine intoxication.
I made my case to the wife, an impassioned plea. I even held a mini family meeting over the affair, to which the boy and the girl rolled their collective eyes.
If I didn’t stand my ground here? Would the domino effect cause me to lose more and more of my privileges at the East Gardens?
Turns out I wasted my breath.
The wife had no interest in adding one more thing to the 999 she currently does for me. There would be no need for a Supreme Court brief. No need, even, for tidy whiteys.
Pretty sure I would have won the case regardless.
Ipso facto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.